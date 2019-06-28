Paris Saint-Germain Transfer News: PSG in talks with AC Milan to sign Donnarumma

Tom Ward FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Rumors 70 // 28 Jun 2019, 21:07 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

AC Milan v Frosinone Calcio - Serie A

What's the rumour?

Paris Saint-Germain are currently negotiating with AC Milan over the possibility of signing goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma this summer, according to ESPN.

In case you didn't know...

PSG were linked with Donnarumma last season but decided to sign Gianluigi Buffon instead. The 20-year-old is widely touted as the successor of the Italian veteran, having established himself as the first-choice goalkeeper for the Azzurri back in 2017.

Donnarumma has broken multiple records for the Italian national team since making his debut in a 2-1 win against the Netherlands. He holds the record for being the youngest Italy U21 player ever and made his first senior international start 6 months later, becoming the youngest goalkeeper ever to play for Italy.

Donnarumma started his career in Milan and has made 142 appearances for the Rossoneri till date. He kept 11 clean sheets from 36 Serie A games last season.

The heart of the matter

Donnarumma's idol Buffon has left PSG and the Ligue 1 giants are eager to sign a suitable replacement. New sporting director Leonardo is a big fan of the young Italian, having previously worked with him during his time in Milan.

PSG are reportedly lining up a swap deal for Donnarumma which would see outcast Alphonse Areola go the other way. Both goalkeepers are represented by super-agent Mino Raiola who is heavily involved in the negotiations.

Unlike their French counterparts, though, AC Milan are strapped for cash and under new Financial Fair Play restrictions. They will also miss next season's Europa League after accepting a one-year ban due to a breach of FFP regulations.

What's next?

Ultimately, AC Milan need to offload Donnarumma to comply with FFP. Leonardo is determined to make the Italian youngster his first major signing at his new club, although Donnarumma has not attempted to force a move to France as yet.

The two clubs are looking to reach an agreement on the value of both players and it is expected that discussions will continue in the coming weeks.