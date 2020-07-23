Paris Saint-Germain vs AS Saint-Etienne prediction, preview, team news and more | Coupe de France 2019-20

Paris Saint-Germain are set to face AS Saint-Etienne in the Coupe de France final at the Stade de France on Friday night.

Both teams have not played competitive football since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Paris Saint-Germain were, however, awarded the Ligue 1 title as they were at the top of the standings when the league was cancelled.

In their last Ligue 1 game in February, Paris Saint-Germain thrashed Dijon 4-0. A brace from Kylian Mbappe, together with goals from Pablo Sarabia and Mauro Icardi, sealed the deal for Thomas Tuchel's side.

AS Saint-Etienne, on the other hand, drew 1-1 against Bordeaux in their previous fixture. A Josh Maja goal for Bordeaux was cancelled out by a Denis Bouanga strike.

Paris Saint-Germain vs AS Saint-Etienne Head-to-Head

In 35 head-to-head fixtures between the two sides, Paris Saint-Germain have a clear advantage. They have won 22 games, lost five and drawn eight.

In the most recent encounter between the two sides, the Parisien club comfortably won 4-0, courtesy of a Kylian Mbappe brace as well as goals from Neymar and Mauro Icardi.

Paris Saint-Germain form guide in Ligue 1: W-W-W-D-W-W

AS Saint-Etienne form guide in Ligue 1: L-L-L-D-L-D

Paris Saint-Germain vs AS Saint-Etienne Team News

Paris Saint-Germain left-back Juan Bernat is doubtful for Friday's game. Other than that, manager Thomas Tuchel has a full squad to choose from.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Juan Bernat

Suspended: None

For AS Saint-Etienne, forward Kevin Monnet-Paquet is out with a long-term injury and will consequently miss the game. Meanwhile, centre-back William Saliba has returned to parent club Arsenal.

Injured: Kevin Monnet-Paquet

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Paris Saint-Germain vs AS Saint-Etienne Predicted XI

Paris Saint-Germain Predicted XI (4-3-3): Keylor Navas, Thilo Kehrer, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva, Layvin Kurzawa, Marco Verratti, Idrissa Gueye, Angel di Maria, Kylian Mbappe, Mauro Icardi, Neymar

Goals for PSG last season: 39

Goals for PSG so far this season: 30



Kylian Mbappe, though 🤩

AS Saint-Etienne Predicted XI (4-3-3): Jessy Moulin, Mathieu Debuchy, Wesley Fofana, Timothee Kolodziejczak, Gabriel Silva, Yohan Cabaye, Yann M'Vila, Mahdi Camara, Ryad Boudebouz, Lois Diony, Wahbi Khazri

Paris Saint-Germain vs AS Saint-Etienne Prediction

Paris Saint-Germain are undoubtedly the favourites for this game. Mbappe, Neymar and Icardi form one of European football's most fearsome attacks, and the Saint-Etienne defence will have to be at their very best to contain them.

AS Saint-Etienne will miss the looming presence of young Saliba. Much will be expected from the likes of Boudebouz and former Sunderland forward Wahbi Khazri.

Prediction: Paris Saint-Germain 4-0 AS Saint-Etienne

