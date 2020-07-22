Serie A 2019/20: Top 10 players this season according to ratings

Serie A is winding down for the season, with Juventus the favourites to win another league title. Second-placed Atalanta are six points behind the Old Lady having played a game more, and it looks unlikely that they or Inter Milan would be able to overtake them.

Despite Juventus's dominance, there have been some world-class performances over the course of the season from various players.

We look at the top 10 players in Serie A this season according to WhoScored.com ratings. (All the ratings are out of 10)

Top 10 players in Serie A this season

#10 ROMELU LUKAKU, INTER MILAN- 7.30

Romelu Lukaku celebrates a goal for Inter Milan

After an underwhelming season with Manchester United, Romelu Lukaku decided to leave the Premier League and move to Inter Milan. It would be fair to say that the move has paid dividends.

The Belgium international was a club-record signing, costing Inter Milan €80 million. He has been in fine form in his debut season in Italy. Lukaku has formed a potent attacking partnership with Lautaro Martinez and has led the line for Antonio Conte's side in an efficient manner.

Romelu Lukaku is the FIRST player to score 13 away goals in his first season in Serie A history.





This season, the 27-year old has made 32 appearances in Serie A. He has scored 21 goals and provided two assists. The former Everton striker comes second in the squad for shots per game and is the top goalscorer for Inter Milan this season.

#9 DOMENICO BERARDI, SASSUOLO- 7.45

Domenico Berardi has been Sassuolo's best player this season

One of the most underrated players in Italy right now. Domenico Berardi is a one-club man, having been at Sassuolo his entire playing career.

Berardi is capable of playing as a striker or as a right-winger, and he has been utilised as such. A creative player with good defensive numbers for a forward, the Italy international's direct free-kicks have been a dangerous weapon for Sassuolo. His performances over the years for the club have seen him linked with clubs like Liverpool and Arsenal.

This season, the 25-year old has played 28 games in the league. He has scored 13 goals and provided seven assists. He leads the squad for shots per game and key passes per game and comes third for dribbles per game.

#8 EDIN DZEKO, ROMA- 7.47

Edin Dzeko has led the line well for Roma

Veteran striker Edin Dzeko continues to lead the line for Roma, consistently performing at a high level.

Dzeko joined Roma from Manchester City permanently in 2016 for a fee of €11 million. The Bosnia and Herzegovina international has been one of the best players at the club since then. Excellent in the air and a strong finisher, Dzeko's goals have often helped Roma secure three points. His performances have been such that he has been linked with a move to Inter Milan in the summer.

Edin Dzeko has now scored 104 goals for AS Roma, equalling Pedro Manfredini as the 5th best scorer for the Giallorossi in all competitions.

The 34-year old has played 33 games in the league this season, scoring 15 goals and providing seven assists. The former Wolfsburg man leads the squad for shots per game and comes third for key passes per game.

