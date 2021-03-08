Paris Saint-Germain vs Barcelona prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2020-21

The UEFA Champions League is back with an exciting fixture this week as Barcelona host Paris Saint-Germain in a round-of-16 clash at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday. Paris Saint-Germain thrashed Barcelona in the first leg but cannot afford to be overconfident going into this game.

Barcelona have been a resurgent force this month and have enjoyed an excellent week both on and off the pitch. The Catalans stunned Sevilla with a brilliant comeback in the Copa del Rey last week and will need to pull off a similar result in this match.

Paris Saint-Germain have managed to recover from a slow start to their season and will be intent on winning a treble in the coming months. The French champions have kept clean sheets in their last three games and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Paris Saint-Germain vs Barcelona Head-to-Head

Barcelona have a marginal advantage over Paris Saint-Germain as far as the head-to-head record is concerned and have won four out of nine matches played between the two teams. Paris Saint-Germain have managed three victories against Barcelona and have troubled their Catalan opponents in recent years.

The first leg took place last month and ended in an emphatic 4-1 victory for Paris Saint-Germain at the Camp Nou. Kylian Mbappe scored a sensational hat-trick on the day and will want to make his mark on this fixture.

Paris Saint-Germain form guide: W-W-W-L-W

Barcelona form guide: W-W-W-W-D

Paris Saint-Germain vs Barcelona Team News

Paris Saint-Germain have an excellent squad

Paris Saint-Germain

Moise Kean has tested positive for the coronavirus and has been ruled out of the game this weekend. Neymar has made commendable progress with his recovery but is unlikely to be risked against his former side this week.

Injured: Moise Kean, Juan Bernat

Doubtful: Neymar, Colin Dagba

Suspended: None

Barcelona have a depleted squad

Barcelona

Gerard Pique's heroics against Sevilla in the Copa del Rey came at a cost as the veteran defender has been sidelined for this game. Barcelona's 3-5-2 formation has yielded good results in recent weeks and Samuel Umtiti is likely to partner Oscar Mingueza and Clement Lenglet to form the Catalans' back-line.

Philippe Coutinho, Ansu Fati, Sergi Roberto, and Ronald Araujo are also injured and remain unavailable this week. Ousmane Dembele was benched against Osasuna and is likely to start this game.

Injured: Philippe Coutinho, Ansu Fati, Sergi Roberto, Ronald Araujo, Gerard Pique

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Paris Saint-Germain vs Barcelona Predicted XI

Paris Saint-Germain Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Keylor Navas; Layvin Kurzawa, Presnel Kimpembe, Marquinhos, Alessandro Florenzi; Idrissa Gueye, Leandro Paredes; Marco Verratti, Angel Di Maria, Kylian Mbappe; Mauro Icardi

Barcelona Predicted XI (3-5-2): Marc-Andre ter Stegen; Clement Lenglet, Samuel Umtiti, Oscar Mingueza; Jordi Alba, Sergino Dest, Sergio Busquets, Frenkie de Jong, Pedri; Ousmane Dembele, Lionel Messi

Paris Saint-Germain vs Barcelona Prediction

Barcelona have been on cloud nine this week after waves of optimism swept through the club following a positive election result and a series of important victories. The Catalans have a mountain to climb in France on Wednesday and are likely to adopt an aggressive approach to this encounter.

Paris Saint-Germain have four away goals in this fixture and hold all the cards ahead of this week's game. Barcelona are perfectly capable of winning this match but are unlikely to overcome what has become a massive first-leg deficit.

Prediction: Paris Saint-Germain 2-3 Barcelona

