Paris Saint-Germain vs Bayern Munich: 3 Key battles to look out for | UEFA Champions League 2022-23

The UEFA Champions League has finally resumed and Paris Saint-Germain will host Bayern Munich in the first leg of this week's round of 16 fixtures. The game is scheduled to be played on the 14th of February at the Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris.

The Parisians have been brilliant across multiple competitions this season. However, their form has dipped in recent weeks as they have won just two out of their last five games. They go into this encounter on the back of two consecutive defeats.

Julian Nagelsmann's men have been clinical across numerous competitions and have won three out of their last five games going into this encounter.

Hence, this article will look at three key individual battles that could determine the outcome of this encounter.

Without further ado, let's look at them.

#3 Jamal Musiala vs Danilo Pereira

VfL Wolfsburg v FC Bayern Munich - Bundesliga

The German youngster is arguably one of the most in-form youngsters currently in Europe and his attacking presence has been significant for Bayern Munich.

Musiala has netted 14 goals and has registered 11 assists in 28 appearances for Bayern Munich this season.

Musiala has netted 14 goals and has registered 11 assists in 28 appearances for Bayern Munich this season.

The unique thing about him is his ability to organize the midfield and improve their attack. Monitoring his movement in and around the penalty box is a difficult task as his vision in the final third is outstanding. Danilo Pereira will have to keep him under close watch if he intends to silence him in this encounter.

However, Pereira's defensive intuition is remarkable and it will be fascinating to see if he can silence Musiala in the absence of Marco Verratti.

#2 Neymar vs Dayot Upamecano

Paris Saint-Germain v Riyadh XI - Winter Tour 2023 Day 2

The Brazilian is arguably the Parisian's most dangerous attacker going into this encounter and he's most likely to lead the line in attack in the absence of Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe.

Neymar has netted 17 goals and has registered 16 assists in 27 appearances for Paris Saint-Germain this season. Similarly, his ability to take on and dribble past defenders in quick succession is second to none. Monitoring his movements in attack is a tough task and Upamecano will have his work cut out.

Upamecano is, however, very fast and robust in defense, but he will have to be defensively alert if he intends to silence Neymar in this clash.

#1 Thomas Muller vs Sergio Ramos

Bayern Munich v VfL Bochum 1848 - Bundesliga

The German international is likely to lead the line in attack in the absence of Sadio Mane, who's currently injured.

Muller has been a decent part of Bayern Munich's final third this season, netting five goals and registering eight assists in 21 appearances.

He can switch positions and place the ball in the back of the net in quick succession. Sergio Ramos will likely take on the task of silencing the German international.

Ramos is arguably the most experienced defender in Europe and his defensive aggression is outstanding. It will be interesting to see if he keeps Muller under wraps in this encounter.

