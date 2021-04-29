Paris Saint-Germain vs Lens prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

Paris Saint-Germain host Lens at the Parc des Princes in Ligue 1, hoping to bounce back from their midweek European loss.

The reigning French champions were beaten 1-2 by Manchester City at home in the first-leg of their Champions League semi-final clash.

Marquinhos put Paris ahead but quickfire goals from Kevin De Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez in the second-half turned the tie, leaving Mauricio Pochettino's side with a mountain to climb in their bid for a second consecutive appearance in the finals.

On the league front too, the holders are trailing Lille by a point with just four games remaining in the campaign and cannot afford any more slip-ups.

On the bright side though, Les Parisiens have won each of their last three games. But it will take some effort to get the better of Lens, this Ligue 1 season's surprise package, who haven't lost in their last 11 games.

Paris Saint-Germain vs Lens Head-To-Head

There have been 27 games between the sides before, with PSG winning 10 times, though Lens aren't too far behind having claimed eight win of their own.

That includes a shock 1-0 win at home on the opening day of the season.

Paris Saint-Germain Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-W-W-W

Lens Form Guide (all competitions): W-D-W-D-W

Paris Saint-Germain vs Lens Team News

Paris Saint-Germain

Juan Bernat has missed the entirety of the season with a ligament rupture, while Alexandre Letellier is recovering from a hamstring problem.

Idrissa Gueye's Champions League red card is not applicable in the league and will hence be available for selection.

Injured: Juan Bernat and Alexandre Letellier

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Une défaite dans cette première manche. Il faudra se rendre à Manchester pour renverser la situation.#PSGMCI | #UCL pic.twitter.com/PHo8rYNGtj — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_inside) April 28, 2021

Lens

The visitors have a fair bit of absentees at the moment, with Gael Kakuta currently in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19, while Cheick Doucoure has a muscle injury.

Adam Oudjani underwent surgery at the start of the month and won't return again this season.

Issaiga Sylla is suspended from the clash after getting sent off in the last game, but on the bright side, defensive duo Steven Fortes and Simon Banza are available after serving their suspension.

Injured: Cheick Doucoure and Adam Oudjani

Suspended: Issaiga Sylla

Unavailable: Gael Kakuta

Paris Saint-Germain vs Lens Predicted XI

Paris Saint-Germain (4-3-3): Keylor Navas; Alessandro Florenzi, Marquinhos, Presnel Kimpembe, Mitchell Bakker; Idrissa Gueye, Ander Herrera, Marco Verratti; Angel Di Maria, Kylian Mbappe, Neymar.

Lens (3-5-2): Jean-Louis Leca; Massadio Haidara, Loic Balde, Jonathan Gradit; Jonathan Clauss, Yannick Cahuzac, David Costa, Seko Fofana, Tony Mauricio; Ignatius Ganago, Arnaud Kalimuendo.

Paris Saint-Germain vs Lens Prediction

PSG are desperately fighting on two fronts right now and need wins in both the league and Europe.

Lens won't be easy, considering they haven't lost a league game in three months, but the home side have enough quality in their ranks to eke out a narrow victory.

Prediction: Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 Lens