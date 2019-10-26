Partizan Belgrade 0-1 Manchester United: 3 men who impressed for the Red Devils | UEFA Europa League 2019-20

Deepungsu Pandit FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 221 // 26 Oct 2019, 01:55 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Anthony Martial helped Manchester United secure their first away win of the season.

When Manchester United travelled to the Partizan Stadium in Belgrade, Serbia on Thursday, they were aiming for their first away win since March of this year. Solskjaer’s woeful away form had shown no signs of improving, as the Red Devils had failed to win any games so far on the road this season. However, United was buoyed by their impressive display against Premier League leaders Liverpool during the weekend. They almost managed to defeat the Reds, only to be thwarted by an Adam Lallana goal in the dying minutes of the game.

In the UEFA Europa League, the Red Devils were still unbeaten, managing a win over Astana and a draw against AZ Alkmaar in their two matches thus far. They went into the match second in the group behind Partizan Belgrade, trailing the Serbians on goals scored. As such, United needed a win on Thursday to secure top position. Solskjaer made several changes to the team that secured a draw against Liverpool last weekend, opting for the same 3-4-1-2 formation that had worked well against the Reds.

Manchester United Starting XI: Sergio Romero; Phil Jones, Harry Maguire, Marcos Rojo; Brandon Williams, James Garner, Scott McTominay, Aaron Wan-Bissaka; Juan Mata, Anthony Martial, Jesse Lingard.

The visitors were the better team in the first half and took the lead in the 43rd minute through an Anthony Martial goal from the penalty spot. After the break, the home side threw everything including the kitchen sink at United but the away team held on to secure all three points. It was United’s first away victory since the 3-1 win over PSG in March. Here are three men who made the difference for Solskjaer on the night.

#3 Brandon Williams

Brandon Williams was brilliant for Manchester United.

The teenager started as the left wing-back and was excellent on the pitch. Brandon Williams was tireless on the left side of the field, eager to run forward and ready to join the attack at every opportunity. It was not a wonder that everything good on the night mostly arrived from the left side.

It was in the 43rd minute that Williams made the most decisive contribution to the game. In one of his forward runs, the teenager showed a lot of courage and determination to run past his marker and into the box. He was eventually brought down and United won a penalty, which was converted by Anthony Martial.

1 / 3 NEXT