Paul Merson's prediction for Leeds vs Manchester United, Manchester City vs Tottenham and other Premier League GW26 fixtures

After an interesting round of games in the UEFA Champions League, Premier League football returns with a set of eye-catching fixtures to look forward to. The two English clubs - Liverpool and Manchester City - recorded famous away wins in their first-leg ties against Inter Milan and Sporting CP respectively, while Manchester United returned to winning ways with a 2-0 Premier League win against Brighton & Hove Albion midweek.

Liverpool's win against Inter Milan at the San Siro is not something I saw coming, but I have to say it was a fantastic result. Any time you win away from home in the UEFA Champions League knockout stages is a good result - it just goes to show that Liverpool and Manchester City are two phenomenal teams.

So, what does Gameweek 26 have in store for us? A London derby involving Crystal Palace and Chelsea at Selhurst Park is set to be followed by a massive game at the Etihad Stadium as Manchester City prepare to welcome a wounded Tottenham Hotspur side in desperate need of a win.

How do we see the Premier League table shaping up by the end of the weekend? Only time will tell.

West Ham United vs Newcastle United

Four weeks ago, this game wouldn't have been much of a contest as Newcastle United were in a dreadful run of form. They've now won three games on the trot and climbed out of the relegation zone. That said, I still fancy West Ham to win as I don't think Newcastle will be able to live with the threat posed by Michail Antonio upfront.

Additionally, Kieran Trippier is a massive loss for them. He's been a fantastic addition to the squad as well as the dressing room and has scored two massively important goals for Newcastle since signing for the club in January. The Magpies have been in good form, but this is a hard game for them.

Prediction: West Ham United 2-0 Newcastle United

Arsenal vs Brentford

I think Arsenal will win this one 3-0. That said, this is a big game, as if they can win this one and go and beat Wolves, they've got a massive chance of securing a top-four finish in the Premier League. Brentford got a good result against Crystal Palace and did well to keep a clean sheet, but I don't expect them to get anything out of this game.

As for Arsenal's front three, I think Alexandre Lacazette will play with Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe either side of him. Gabriel Martinelli getting sent off against Wolves is a massive blow for them, but I think they should be able to cope without him as they've got other options. Nicolas Pepe hasn't been great, but he is another player who can get the job done in a game or two if he's drafted into the team.

Brentford have to pick and choose their football matches, this is a game too far for them, in my opinion.

Prediction: Arsenal 3-0 Brentford

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Burnley

Do you know what? I've been quite impressed with how Burnley have played in recent weeks. They were unlucky not to beat Manchester United and you could even argue that Liverpool had a bit of a false result against them. Sean Dyche's men created a lot of chances against Liverpool, but they need to start putting them away sooner rather than later.

Brighton, on the other hand, are a 'hit or miss' kind of team as you never really know what you're going to get from them. Judging by the way both teams have fared recently, though, I think Brighton will make home advantage count to secure a narrow win.

Prediction: Brighton 1-0 Burnley

Liverpool vs Norwich

Liverpool are relentless at the moment and I expect them to rack up another win to pile the pressure on Manchester City. At the moment, they've got a massive squad and have the luxury of swapping and changing things up to keep their key players fit. The best part is whoever comes into the team performs well, which shows that they work hard in training.

They are still going on all fronts and if they beat Norwich, they reduce the gap at the top of the table to six points. As for their attacking options, I think Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane are Jurgen Klopp's preferred front three. Roberto Firmino knits them together, but Jota has been unbelievable since joining the club and is ahead of the Brazilian in the pecking order, in my opinion.

Prediction: Liverpool 3-0 Norwich City

