Paul Merson's predictions for Manchester United vs Manchester City and other Premier League GW 11 fixtures

After an entertaining week of European football, we're all set to witness another big weekend in the Premier League. With another international break just around the corner, the likes of Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool will need positive results in what has been a competitive season so far.

Chelsea have already carved out a useful lead for themselves at the top of the Premier League and are three points ahead of second-placed Liverpool. Arsenal and West Ham United have also made impressive strides over the past month and will look to build on their recent successes this weekend.

The Hammers play against an in-form Liverpool side on Sunday in a game that could test both teams. The biggest game this weekend, however, is a massive Manchester derby at Old Trafford that could give us another big scoreline.

Premier League @premierleague The best goal of Matchweek 10 was ________ 🆚 ________ The best goal of Matchweek 10 was ________ 🆚 ________ https://t.co/2jAKcFZH8f

This Premier League weekend begins with a Friday kick-off between Southampton and Aston Villa, before the two Manchester giants battle it out in a crucial fixture on Saturday. We've already seen a lot of goals in the Premier League this season and I'm sure this weekend will live up to the billing!

Southampton vs Aston Villa

Watford v Aston Villa - Premier League

This is a massive game for Aston Villa - they have to win this match. They've had four defeats on the trot in the Premier League, and another defeat could be disastrous for the club. At the end of the day, the fans get you the sack. Villa fans are very unhappy at the moment, and Dean Smith now has a problem.

I like Dean Smith, and I think he's a good manager. I think they bought well after losing Jack Grealish, but Dean Smith isn't sure where he wants to play the likes of Buendia, Ings, and Bailey. Ten games in, he doesn't know what his best team is, and that's a problem in the Premier League.

Southampton tend to tick along, don't they? They aren't particularly great at the moment, but they do manage to get a result. This is one of those games that neither team can afford to lose, and I see both sides playing out a draw this weekend.

Prediction: Southampton 1-1 Aston Villa

Manchester United vs Manchester City

Manchester City v Manchester United - Premier League

I don't see where Manchester United are going to get the ball from in this game, and they could find themselves in another embarrassing situation this weekend. Manchester United have played on the counter with pace against Manchester City with good results in the past, but I don't see how they can manage that with both Cavani and Ronaldo up front.

Manchester City will probably pass the ball for fun, and Manchester United are not going to get near it. I would personally go with Ronaldo, Greenwood, and Rashford in this game, and I'd be shocked if Solskjaer field both Ronaldo and Cavani because they're not going to get much of the ball. But then again, with Solskjaer, nothing really shocks me anymore.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be under pressure if he loses this game, but he'll probably win against Watford next weekend and we're back to square one with Manchester United. They're one of the biggest clubs in the world, and they've gone three and a half years without winning a trophy.

Manchester City also have a bit of a selection problem. It's pretty hard to pick between Grealish, Foden, and Mahrez, and it'll be interesting to see what Pep does this weekend. It's a big game for Manchester City - they're already four points behind Chelsea and cannot afford to lose at Old Trafford.

Liverpool tore Manchester United to shreds last week, and I don't see anything other than a Manchester City victory here.

Prediction: Manchester United 1-3 Manchester City

Chelsea vs Burnley

Chelsea FC v Zenit St. Petersburg: Group H - UEFA Champions League

Burnley had a brilliant result against Brentford last week. They needed to win that match and were excellent in what was a must-win Premier League game. That being said, I don't see them standing a chance in this fixture.

Chelsea have been outstanding so far this season under Thomas Tuchel. They have a solid defense and if you do manage to get past their defenders, they have a brilliant goalkeeper in Edouard Mendy. Burnley were impressive last weekend, but Chelsea should be able to win this game comfortably.

Prediction: Chelsea 3-0 Burnley

Crystal Palace vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Manchester City v Crystal Palace - Premier League

I love the way Crystal Palace are playing at the moment. They had a go against Manchester City and managed an excellent result. They're in great form and I think they'll outclass Wolves this weekend.

Wolves started really well against Everton and have also played very well in the Premier League this season. Crystal Palace have plenty of energy about their play, however, and I think they hold the upper hand in this game.

Prediction: Crystal Palace 3-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Also Read: 5 most unpredictable players in world football currently

ALSO READ Article Continues below

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Nived Zenith