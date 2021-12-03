Paul Merson's predictions for West Ham vs Chelsea and other Premier League GW 15 fixtures

The month of December is as action-packed as it gets in the Premier League, and we’re back with another round of matches this weekend. The English top-flight has already featured a set of midweek matches this season, and the schedule will not get any easier as we move towards the end of 2021.

We’re 14 games into the Premier League season and as far as the top three is concerned, there have been no surprises. Chelsea, Manchester City, and Liverpool are in a league of their own at the moment and are already widening the gap between themselves and the rest of the chasing pack.

A relegation tussle also seems to be on the cards this season, with Newcastle, Norwich, Burnley, and Watford fighting for their places in the Premier League. We’ve already had a few big six-pointers so far and this weekend is unlikely to disappoint.

A solitary place in the Premier League top four is also up for grabs this season, and the likes of Manchester United, Arsenal, and West Ham will need to get the most out of a packed schedule. Here are my predictions for the Premier League matches taking place this weekend.

West Ham United vs Chelsea

Newcastle United v Chelsea - Premier League

West Ham have gone backwards ever since they got into the Premier League top four. They can’t seem to win a match now – they’ve failed to win their last three games. This is a big game for West Ham, though, and they will be tighter at the back than they were against Brighton.

Chelsea got lucky against Watford this week and haven’t been at their best this week. I’d play Romelu Lukaku in this match – West Ham’s biggest threat comes from set plays and Chelsea could use a player of Lukaku’s build. Chelsea are not playing particularly well at the moment and this game could turn out to be a draw.

Prediction: West Ham United 1-1 Chelsea

Newcastle United vs Burnley

Newcastle United v Norwich City - Premier League

This is a massive game for Newcastle. It’s a cup final for them because, after this match, their fixture list starts to get messy. They’ve got visits to Liverpool, United, City, and Leicester coming up and they need a result here.

Burnley are a hard team to beat. They know how to keep it tight defensively, and I don’t think they’re going down this season. Burnley did well to get that 0-0 result against Wolves and will likely make sure that they don’t lose this game.

Prediction: Newcastle United 1-1 Burnley

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Liverpool

Everton v Liverpool - Premier League

Wolves have been up there in the Premier League this season but they don’t score goals. They’re not getting into the top four or five unless they start creating chances, and they certainly can’t afford 0-0 draws against Norwich and Burnley.

Liverpool are unstoppable at the moment, and they will score goals. If Liverpool score twice, can Wolves keep up with them? They have Mohamed Salah to contend with, and I think he’s currently the best player in the world. Wolves have been impressive, but I can’t look past a comfortable Liverpool victory here.

Prediction: Wolverhampton Wanderers 0-3 Liverpool

Southampton vs Brighton & Hove Albion

West Ham United v Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier League

This is a big game for both teams. I like Brighton but I think they’re back to where they were a year ago. They’re brilliant from box to box, but they keep missing chances. The way they play, they should be much higher up in the Premier League.

Brighton missed chance after chance against West Ham – they just can’t seem to put them away at the moment. Southampton also did well against Leicester this week, but I don’t think either team is ruthless enough to win this game.

Prediction: Southampton 1-1 Brighton & Hove Albion

Also Read Article Continues below

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Ashwin