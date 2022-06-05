"Perfect for him" - Robert Pires says Barcelona move is Robert Lewandowski's 'last chance' to secure another great contract 

Arsenal legend Robert Pires believes a move for Robert Lewandowski to Barcelona would suit the Bayern Munich striker.

Speculation over the 33-year-old's Bayern future continues to grow with the Pole having stated his desire to leave the Allianz Arena.

Fabrizio Romano reports that Barca are the only side Lewandowski wants to join despite reported interest from the likes of Chelsea and Liverpool.

The veteran striker was in red-hot form last season, scoring 50 goals in 46 appearances across all competitions for Bayern.

Bayern director Herbert Heiner has claimed that Lewandowski will see out the remaining year of his current contract.

But Pires believes that the Bundesliga champions need to respect Lewandowski's wishes, telling WP SportoweFakty (via SPORT):

"You have to respect the player's decision. If he really wants to quit because he thinks he has achieved everything at his current club, then he should be allowed to. Now he wants to see a different league, a different environment... I'm not surprised because it's actually the last chance for another great contract,"

Pires believes Lewandowski will flourish should he make the move to the Nou Camp this summer.

"It's a good league for a player like that. Mainly because he would have even more freedom in Spain compared to the Bundesliga; La Liga it is more technical, it seems perfect for him,"

Pires thinks that Lewandowski will adapt quickly to Barca boss Xavi's playing style, adding:

"Lewandowski is not an ordinary player. I have the impression that mentally he knows exactly what he wants. If he had any doubts about changing clubs right now, he would have taken it seriously. I am sure. If he moves to Barcelona, he is capable of adapt very quickly to Xavi's tactics."

Bayern Munich forward Thomas Muller speaks on Robert Lewandowski's potential Barcelona transfer

Thomas Muller is keen for Lewandowski to remain at Bayern

Thomas Muller certainly does not want to see Lewandowski head to Barcelona this summer.

He spoke to Kicker where he made it clear his desire to continue playing alongside the prolific Polish striker (via Mirror):

"I want the one who has been my offensive partner [Lewandowski] for years to continue. We are in the summer break and it is a time in which we have experienced many things. I remember Franck Ribery's desire to go to Real Madrid."

He continued:

"Any player who is still at Bayern on September 1 will want to play well, because playing badly is something that does not satisfy anyone... our relationship on the field is known,"

Muller concluded:

"But, naturally, the business is such that this can change. In general, there is something key: the club is more important than us, the players."

Lewandowski and Muller have shared huge success with one another, winning ten Bundesliga titles and the UEFA Champions League in 2020.

