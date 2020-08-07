Perth Glory vs Melbourne Victory prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2019-20

The A-League is set to witness an early kick-off tomorrow as the Perth Glory hosts a struggling Melbourne Victory side at the Netstrata Jubilee Stadium. Both sides have experienced varying fortunes in the A-League this season and go into this fixture with a different set of objectives.

The Perth Glory is currently in the fifth place in the A-League table and can move to fourth place with a victory in Melbourne Victory. The home side is two points behind Brisbane Roar but has a game in hand and will try to pick up all three points in its own backyard tomorrow.

Melbourne Victory, on the other hand, has endured a miserable run of games over the past month and will want to start afresh against an imposing Perth Glory side. The away side is in tenth place in the A-League table and has struggled against quality opposition this season.

Melbourne Victory's 2019/20 A-League season in art form. pic.twitter.com/bUyPO6q79O — Ned Zelić (@NedZelic) August 3, 2020

Perth Glory vs Melbourne Victory Head-to-Head

Melbourne Victory has a good head-to-head record against the Perth Glory and has won 19 of the 45 fixtures played between the two sides. The home side has held its own in this fixture in the past and given Melbourne Victory's miserable season so far, the Perth Glory will be confident of a victory in this game.

Melbourne Victory played four fixtures against the Perth Glory last year and did not drop a single point. The Perth-based outfit has failed to score against Melbourne for the past two games and will want to make amends in this match.

Perth Glory form guide in the A-League: L-W-W-W-L

Melbourne Victory form guide in the A-League: D-W-L-L-W

Advertisement

Also Read: Serie A 2019/20: Team of the season

Perth Glory vs Melbourne Victory Team News

Perth returned to winning ways during the week

Perth Glory

The Perth Glory has not been at its best in recent weeks and will have to solve a few defensive issues ahead of this game. The home side has a few injury concerns and will hope that the likes of Bruno Fornaroli and James Meredith step up to the task tomorrow.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Ivan Franjic, Kristian Popovic

Suspended: None

Melbourne Victory has suffered in recent weeks

Melbourne Victory

Melbourne Victory has struggled in the A-League this season and is currently looking to bounce back from five defeats on the trot. The away side will have to do without Robbie Kruse and Anthony Lesiotis in tomorrow's game.

Injured: Robbie Kruse, Anthony Lesiotis

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Perth Glory vs Melbourne Victory Predicted XI

Perth Glory Predicted XI (5-3-2): Liam Reddy; James Meredith, Alexander Grant, Osama Malik, Jacob Tratt, Dane Ingham; Jake Brimmer, Juande, Neil Kilkenny; Bruno Fornaroli, Nicholas D'Agostino

Match Preview...

Glory all set for showdown with 'dangerous' Victory: https://t.co/Arc1zxKLae



⚽️ Glory v Melbourne Victory

⌚️ Sat 8 August 3pm WST

📺 @FOXFOOTBALL, @ABCTV, @kayosports

📲 My Football Live app@ALeague #OneGlory pic.twitter.com/QDMTvyBNQv — Perth Glory FC (@PerthGloryFC) August 7, 2020

Melbourne Victory Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Matt Acton; Adam Traore, Giancarlo Gallifuoco, James Donachie, Storm Roux; Leigh Broxham, Jay Barnett; Marco Rojas, Birkan Kirdar, Elvis Kamsoba; Luis Lawrie-Lattanzio

Perth Glory vs Melbourne Victory Prediction

Melbourne Victory suffered a stinging 3-2 defeat against the Central Coast Mariners during the week and cannot afford to finish last in the A-League table. The away side rediscovered its goalscoring form against the Mariners but conceded two late goals to miss out on three crucial points.

Perth Glory, on the other hand, returned to winning ways against the Western Sydney Warriors and will try to move up in the A-League table with a victory tomorrow. The home side has a potent attacking force and has the upper hand going into this fixture.

Prediction: Perth Glory 2-0 Melbourne Victory

Also Read: Premier League 2019/20: Team of the season