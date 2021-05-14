Perth Glory vs Western Sydney Wanderers prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2020-21

The A-League is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Perth Glory take on Western Sydney Wanderers at the NIB Stadium on Sunday. Both teams have had their fair share of issues this season and have a point to prove this weekend.

Perth Glory are in 10th place in the A-League standings and have struggled this season. The Western Australian outfit eased past Western United by a 3-0 margin earlier this week and will want a similar result from this fixture.

Western Sydney Wanderers, on the other hand, find themselves in seventh place in the league table and have improved after a slow start to the season. The Wanderers thrashed Western United last weekend and will be confident going into this game.

Perth Glory vs Western Sydney Wanderers Head-to-Head

Western Sydney Wanderers have a slight historical advantage over Perth Glory and have won 10 games out of a total of 26 matches played between the two teams. Perth Glory have managed nine victories against the Wanderers and will want to level the scales this weekend.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in March earlier this year and ended in a 3-0 victory for Western Sydney Wanderers. Perth Glory struggled on the day and cannot afford a similar defeat on Sunday.

Perth Glory form guide in the A-League: W-W-L-D-L

Western Sydney Wanderers form guide in the A-League: W-W-L-L-D

Perth Glory vs Western Sydney Wanderers Team News

Perth Glory need to win this game

Perth Glory

Christopher Oikonomidis and Osama Malik have recovered from their injuries and are available for selection. Sebastian Langkamp remains sidelined, however, and will be unable to play a part in this match.

Injured: Sebastian Langkamp

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Nicolai Muller is in excellent form

Western Sydney Wanderers

Vedran Janjetovic currently has a shoulder injury to contend with and will be unable to take the field in this game. Tass Mourdoukoutas has recovered from his knock and will be able to participate in this match.

Injured: Vedran Janjetovic

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Perth Glory vs Western Sydney Wanderers Predicted XI

Perth Glory Predicted XI (4-4-2): Liam Reddy; Dane Ingham, Darryl Lachman, Jonathan Aspropotamitis, Nicholas Walsh; Christopher Oikonomidis, Neil Kilkenny, Daniel Stynes, Nicholas D'Agostino; Diego Castro, Bruno Fornaroli

A MASSIVE match in our season at HBF Park!



Finish the weekend with some Glorious Sunset Football! This Sunday, it's Western Sydney that stand in our way.



🎟️ Buy tickets here: https://t.co/wa4ThE23zy pic.twitter.com/qU70vKGr6J — Perth Glory FC (@PerthGloryFC) May 13, 2021

Western Sydney Wanderers Predicted XI (3-4-3): Daniel Margush; Dylan McGowan, Thomas Aquilina, Ziggy Gordon; Daniel Georgievski, Graham Dorrans, Keanu Baccus, Tate Russell; Nicolai Muller, Bernie Ibini-Isei, Simon Cox

Perth Glory vs Western Sydney Wanderers Prediction

Perth Glory have improved in recent weeks but will need to play out of their skins to turn a dismal league campaign around. The home side has impressive players in its ranks and will need the likes of Diego Castro and Bruno Fornaroli to step up in this game.

Western Sydney Wanderers were ruthless in their previous game and will take plenty of heart from the result. The Wanderers are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Perth Glory 1-3 Western Sydney Wanderers

