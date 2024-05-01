PL club eyeing move for Chelsea duo in the summer transfer window - Reports

Fulham are reportedly looking to sign Chelsea defenders Thiago Silva and Trevoh Chalobah in the upcoming summer transfer window.

As per an exclusive report from TEAMtalk, the Blues are preparing for an eventful summer transfer window. Mauricio Pochettino's side is interested in signing top names this summer; however, they will also to let go of a few of their stars.

One such star is Brazilian defender Thiago Silva. The former PSG captain is set to leave Chelsea at the end of the ongoing season as a free agent. Silva joined the Stamford Bridge outfit in August 2020 from Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer. Since then, the 39-year-old has made 151 appearances for the Blues, bagging nine goals and three assists.

Apart from the statistics, the Brazilian defender's experience had a major impact in the Chelsea dressing room. As per the aforementioned report, Fulham are looking to sign Silva on a one-year deal in the summer. However, Thiago Silva might also return to Brazil and join his former club, Fluminense.

Other than the former PSG captain, Fulham are also monitoring the situation of Trevoh Chalobah. The 24-year-old has made 75 appearances for the first time, bagging four goals and an assist. Chalobah returned to the main squad earlier this year, in February after missing more than half of the season due to fitness issues.

Chelsea look to sign £111 million attacker in the summer transfer window: Reports

Chelsea are reportedly eyeing a move for Napoli forward Victor Osimhen in the upcoming summer transfer window, as per Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport.

This season, Senegalese forward Nicolas Jackson has played 39 matches across all competitions for Chelsea, bagging 13 goals and five assists. Meanwhile, Christopher Nkunku has missed the majority of the season due to injuries and has made only 10 appearances in which he has scored twice.

As a result, the Blues are keen to sign a forward in the upcoming summer transfer window, who can solve Chelsea's goal-scoring problems. According to the aforementioned report, Victor Osimhen is also interested in joining the Stamford Bridge outfit.

For Napoli, the Nigerian forward has emerged as the ultimate talisman. Osimhen has made 130 appearances for the Seria A giants, bagging 75 goals and 18 assists.