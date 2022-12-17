Predicted Argentina XI against France | 2022 FIFA World Cup Final

Yearning to bring the most coveted international trophy back to their country, Argentina will square off against holders France in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final on Sunday, 18 December.

La Albiceleste are coming into the final match of the Qatar World Cup on the back of a commanding 3-0 win over Croatia in the semi-final. Defending world champions France, on the other hand, picked up a 2-0 victory over giant killers Morocco to secure passage into their second consecutive final.

Lionel Scaloni has been spot-on with his picks in Qatar so far, and he is unlikely to mess things up by tinkering too much in the final. Here is the lineup Scaloni could pick for the mouth-watering clash at the Lusail Iconic Stadium on Sunday:

Goalkeeper: Emiliano Martinez

Argentina v Croatia: Semi Final - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Picking Emiliano Martinez against France is a no-brainer. The Aston Villa goalkeeper has been faultless so far, playing one great match after another. He was at his confident best against Croatia, making three saves, recovering the ball nine times, and making three high claims.

GOAL @goal Emiliano Martinez's international record is insane Emiliano Martinez's international record is insane 😤 https://t.co/0uRZauKZw7

Martinez will be buzzing to drop another remarkable performance against world champions France.

Right-back: Nahuel Molina

Netherlands v Argentina: Quarter Final - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Nahuel Molina has struck the perfect balance between attack and defense at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He loves to overlap and take the ball forward but never does so at the expense of defensive integrity.

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer Nahuel Molina with the skill in training.

Nahuel Molina with the skill in training.https://t.co/1C9g00R5IF

Against Croatia, Molina delivered two accurate long balls, made three clearances, and attempted three tackles. He might have to neglect his offensive tendencies to keep the threat of Kylian Mbappe at bay on Sunday.

Centre-back: Cristian Romero

Netherlands v Argentina: Quarter Final - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Tottenham Hotspur ace Cristian Romero has been a rock at the back for Argentina since his underwhelming FIFA World Cup debut against Saudi Arabia. In the semi-finals, he made five clearances, recovered the ball seven times, made two vital blocks, and won a tackle.

Cuti Romero @CutiRomero2 Orgulloso de este grupo , orgulloso de formar parte de el . Que no quede ninguna duda que vamos a seguir dejando la vida por este país y por esta camiseta pase lo que pase

VAMOSSSSSS ARGENTINAAAAAA LPM Orgulloso de este grupo , orgulloso de formar parte de el . Que no quede ninguna duda que vamos a seguir dejando la vida por este país y por esta camiseta pase lo que pase VAMOSSSSSS ARGENTINAAAAAA LPM https://t.co/ZPMHg60OkB

Another such sure-footed display will go a long way in helping La Albiceleste win their third World Cup.

Centre-back: Nicolas Otamendi

Argentina v Croatia: Semi Final - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Nicolas Otamendi, 34, was in top form against Croatia in the semi-finals. He completed 37 passes (95% accuracy), performed three headed clearances, recorded five recoveries, and made an interception.

His battle with Olivier Giroud could be one for the ages.

Left-back: Marcos Acuna

Netherlands v Argentina: Quarter Final - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Marcos Acuna was suspended for the clash against Croatia due to an accumulation of cards. Nicolas Tagliafico stepped in as his replacement but lacked Acuna’s drive and tenacity.

Prisci @Priimanno El jugador más infravalorado de este mundial es Marcos Acuña, una fiera tanto en defensa como en ataque, no tuvo ningún partido malo. Busca, recupera, mete, va y viene. Solamente el. EL HUEVO El jugador más infravalorado de este mundial es Marcos Acuña, una fiera tanto en defensa como en ataque, no tuvo ningún partido malo. Busca, recupera, mete, va y viene. Solamente el. EL HUEVO https://t.co/sF4rjLHM3t

For the all-important final, Scaloni is likely to pick the more adventurous Acuna, leaving Tagliafico on the bench.

Right-midfield: Rodrigo De Paul

Argentina v Croatia: Semi Final - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Rodrigo De Paul was deployed on the right side of Argentina’s four-man midfield against Croatia. The Atletico Madrid man did well in an unfamiliar position, creating a chance, delivering two accurate long balls, and recording two recoveries.

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer Leandro Paredes and Lionel Messi.

Leandro Paredes and Lionel Messi.https://t.co/UkrrZTSCMu

Thanks to Mbappe, De Paul could once again be tasked with the responsibility of manning the right side this Sunday.

Central midfield: Leandro Paredes

Argentina v Croatia: Semi Final - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Juventus star Leandro Paredes was one of Argentina’s most reliable midfielders against the Croats. He kept the game ticking with his crisp passes, muscled Croatians off the ball, and made some vital defensive interventions to keep the attackers at bay.

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer Leandro Paredes and Lionel Messi.

Leandro Paredes and Lionel Messi.https://t.co/UkrrZTSCMu

Paredes had six recoveries, won five duels, made two interceptions, and completed 36 of 39 attempted passes. Scaloni will need him to bring the same hunger against France this weekend.

Central midfield: Enzo Fernandez

Argentina v Croatia: Semi Final - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Benfica’s 21-year-old midfielder Enzo Fernandez has become a staple in Scaloni’s starting XI and rightly so. He controls the game with his tidy passes, links up well with his teammates, and has a penchant for having a go at goal.

Top Bins Talk @TopBinsTalk Alexis Mac Allister and Enzo Fernández: 23 and 21 respectively, a combined 11 international caps pre-World Cup, both breaking into the starting lineup during the tournament and playing huge roles in Argentina’s midfield. Quite the story. Alexis Mac Allister and Enzo Fernández: 23 and 21 respectively, a combined 11 international caps pre-World Cup, both breaking into the starting lineup during the tournament and playing huge roles in Argentina’s midfield. Quite the story. https://t.co/uyQ8IQs0sR

Fernandez’s ability to play between the defensive lines could prove to be key in breaking a resolute French rearguard down.

Left-midfield: Alexis Mac Allister

Argentina v Croatia: Semi Final - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Alexis Mac Allister has proven to be quite a handful at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He has popped up in dangerous areas time and time again, either looking to test the keeper himself or trying to play a teammate through on goal.

B/R Football @brfootball



Alexis Mac Allister’s story about meeting Leo Messi for the first time 🥹



(via “My hands were shaking, I was sweating”Alexis Mac Allister’s story about meeting Leo Messi for the first time 🥹(via @CNNFC “My hands were shaking, I was sweating”Alexis Mac Allister’s story about meeting Leo Messi for the first time 🥹(via @CNNFC) https://t.co/98Ca5DHb6X

Against Croatia, Mac Allister created two chances, had two shots, and played two passes into the final third. France would be wise to keep an eye on him this weekend.

Right-forward: Lionel Messi

Argentina v Croatia: Semi Final - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

The man of the moment, Lionel Messi, will aim to attain the undisputed GOAT status by winning the World Cup at the Lusail Iconic Stadium. It will not be an easy ride against the defending champions, but Messi surely has what it takes to break French hearts.

Messi was at his best against Croatia in the semis, scoring a stunning penalty in the 34th minute and brilliantly assisting Julian Alvarez’s goal in the 69th minute. The joint-leading scorer (five goals) and joint-top assist-provider (three assists), is poised to make a similar impact against France.

Left-forward: Julian Alvarez

Alvarez v Croatia: Semi Final - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Manchester City forward Julian Alvarez has exceeded expectations at the Qatar World Cup. The 22-year-old forward has replaced Inter Milan star, Lautaro Martinez, in the XI, scoring four goals to emerge as Argentina’s second-highest scorer in the competition.

GOAL @goal It's been a busy 12 months for Julian Alvarez 🤯 It's been a busy 12 months for Julian Alvarez 🤯 https://t.co/wSYghAuMAV

Alvarez produced the best performance of his career against Luka Modric and Co. in the semi-finals. He won his team a penalty in the 32nd minute before scoring two goals on either side of half-time (39th and 69th minutes) to seal a 3-0 win. Another performance of such magnitude could prove to be catastrophic for two-time world champions France.

