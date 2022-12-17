Predicted Argentina XI against France | 2022 FIFA World Cup Final

Yearning to bring the most coveted international trophy back to their country, Argentina will square off against holders France in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final on Sunday, 18 December.
La Albiceleste are coming into the final match of the Qatar World Cup on the back of a commanding 3-0 win over Croatia in the semi-final. Defending world champions France, on the other hand, picked up a 2-0 victory over giant killers Morocco to secure passage into their second consecutive final.
Lionel Scaloni has been spot-on with his picks in Qatar so far, and he is unlikely to mess things up by tinkering too much in the final. Here is the lineup Scaloni could pick for the mouth-watering clash at the Lusail Iconic Stadium on Sunday:
Goalkeeper: Emiliano Martinez
Picking Emiliano Martinez against France is a no-brainer. The Aston Villa goalkeeper has been faultless so far, playing one great match after another. He was at his confident best against Croatia, making three saves, recovering the ball nine times, and making three high claims.
Martinez will be buzzing to drop another remarkable performance against world champions France.
Right-back: Nahuel Molina
Nahuel Molina has struck the perfect balance between attack and defense at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He loves to overlap and take the ball forward but never does so at the expense of defensive integrity.
Against Croatia, Molina delivered two accurate long balls, made three clearances, and attempted three tackles. He might have to neglect his offensive tendencies to keep the threat of Kylian Mbappe at bay on Sunday.
Centre-back: Cristian Romero
Tottenham Hotspur ace Cristian Romero has been a rock at the back for Argentina since his underwhelming FIFA World Cup debut against Saudi Arabia. In the semi-finals, he made five clearances, recovered the ball seven times, made two vital blocks, and won a tackle.
Another such sure-footed display will go a long way in helping La Albiceleste win their third World Cup.
Centre-back: Nicolas Otamendi
Nicolas Otamendi, 34, was in top form against Croatia in the semi-finals. He completed 37 passes (95% accuracy), performed three headed clearances, recorded five recoveries, and made an interception.
His battle with Olivier Giroud could be one for the ages.
Left-back: Marcos Acuna
Marcos Acuna was suspended for the clash against Croatia due to an accumulation of cards. Nicolas Tagliafico stepped in as his replacement but lacked Acuna’s drive and tenacity.
For the all-important final, Scaloni is likely to pick the more adventurous Acuna, leaving Tagliafico on the bench.
Right-midfield: Rodrigo De Paul
Rodrigo De Paul was deployed on the right side of Argentina’s four-man midfield against Croatia. The Atletico Madrid man did well in an unfamiliar position, creating a chance, delivering two accurate long balls, and recording two recoveries.
Thanks to Mbappe, De Paul could once again be tasked with the responsibility of manning the right side this Sunday.
Central midfield: Leandro Paredes
Juventus star Leandro Paredes was one of Argentina’s most reliable midfielders against the Croats. He kept the game ticking with his crisp passes, muscled Croatians off the ball, and made some vital defensive interventions to keep the attackers at bay.
Paredes had six recoveries, won five duels, made two interceptions, and completed 36 of 39 attempted passes. Scaloni will need him to bring the same hunger against France this weekend.
Central midfield: Enzo Fernandez
Benfica’s 21-year-old midfielder Enzo Fernandez has become a staple in Scaloni’s starting XI and rightly so. He controls the game with his tidy passes, links up well with his teammates, and has a penchant for having a go at goal.
Fernandez’s ability to play between the defensive lines could prove to be key in breaking a resolute French rearguard down.
Left-midfield: Alexis Mac Allister
Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Alexis Mac Allister has proven to be quite a handful at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He has popped up in dangerous areas time and time again, either looking to test the keeper himself or trying to play a teammate through on goal.
Against Croatia, Mac Allister created two chances, had two shots, and played two passes into the final third. France would be wise to keep an eye on him this weekend.
Right-forward: Lionel Messi
The man of the moment, Lionel Messi, will aim to attain the undisputed GOAT status by winning the World Cup at the Lusail Iconic Stadium. It will not be an easy ride against the defending champions, but Messi surely has what it takes to break French hearts.
Messi was at his best against Croatia in the semis, scoring a stunning penalty in the 34th minute and brilliantly assisting Julian Alvarez’s goal in the 69th minute. The joint-leading scorer (five goals) and joint-top assist-provider (three assists), is poised to make a similar impact against France.
Left-forward: Julian Alvarez
Manchester City forward Julian Alvarez has exceeded expectations at the Qatar World Cup. The 22-year-old forward has replaced Inter Milan star, Lautaro Martinez, in the XI, scoring four goals to emerge as Argentina’s second-highest scorer in the competition.
Alvarez produced the best performance of his career against Luka Modric and Co. in the semi-finals. He won his team a penalty in the 32nd minute before scoring two goals on either side of half-time (39th and 69th minutes) to seal a 3-0 win. Another performance of such magnitude could prove to be catastrophic for two-time world champions France.
