Predicting 5 big transfers that could still happen in January

The winter transfer window comes to a close in just under 36 hours at the time of writing.

Fans have already seen several deals go through this month, with some teams taking it upon themselves to emerge stronger after the transfer window. Numerous teams have been extremely active and have successfully strengthened their squads for the remainder of the season.

As fans already know, the transfer window is not over till it is over. We have, in the past, seen several occasions where clubs have gotten deals over the line in the very final minutes of the transfer window.

There are several deals that are stuck in limbo at the moment, displaying great potential to go through before the end of the month.

Let's take a look at five big transfers that could still happen in January this season:

#5. Nicolas Tagliafico - Barcelona

FC Barcelona have been in hot pursuit of Nicolas Tagliafico ever since the transfer window opened.

The Argentine defender has been on the radar of several clubs in the past, but has yet to seal a move to a bigger club. The left-back plays for Ajax in Eredivisie and has been identified as a potential addition to the Barcelona back line.

Tagliafico has been extremely impressive with the Dutch outfit and is regarded by the Blaugrana management as the ideal backup for Jordi Alba. With the experienced Spaniard now into his 30s, it is imperative that the club has a skilled deputy.

Tagliafico has been the subject of discussions between the two clubs, with a loan move looking possible before the window ends. Reportedly the Argentine himself wants to join Barcelona as well.

#4. Ousmane Dembele - Newcastle United

FC Barcelona v SD Huesca - La Liga Santander

Ousmane Dembele has featured in the tabloids ever since the window opened on January 1.

The Frenchman signed for Barcelona in 2017 for a reported €145 million from Borussia Dortmund but has failed to reach the potential he seems to have. The 24-year-old came bearing great promise but has seen his career plagued with injuries ever since he moved to Spain.

He has made 129 appearances for the club in all competitions, scoring 31 goals and assisting 23.

Dembele has reportedly received an ultimatum at the club and has been asked to leave by coach Xavi and the rest of the management. Still only 24, Dembele certainly carries a lot of potential and could be a great addition to several clubs.

Newcastle United have reportedly shown the most interest, with only a proposal yet to come for the player. With just over a day before the window closes, it would be an extremely difficult deal to complete.

