Predicting the champions in the top 5 leagues in Europe this season (2022-23)

The 2022-23 season has been quite an unconventional campaign at club level owing to a variety of factors. Fixtures came thick and fast in the opening phase of the new season as the 2022 FIFA World Cup was scheduled to start halfway through November.

It has been a testing time for footballers and their success on the football pitch is no longer just defined by their ability and endurance but also by their mental fortitude Things have been as exciting as ever in Europe's top five leagues and the races for the league titles continue to remain pretty open everywhere.

Without further ado, let's take a shot at predicting the champions in the top five leagues in Europe this season.

#5 Ligue 1 - Paris Saint-Germain

Paris Saint-Germain v Urawa Red Diamonds - Preseason Friendly

Paris Saint-Germain are sitting at the top of the Ligue 1 table with 44 points from their first 17 games of the season. They suffered their first league defeat of the season in their latest outing against Lens.

Lens are currently second in the table with 40 points from 17 games. But with the deadly attacking trio of Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr. and Kylian Mbappe firing on all cylinders, beating PSG to the Ligue 1 title seems nearly impossible.

The Parisians have also got quality all across the pitch and incredible squad depth as well. Christopher Galtier has also proved to be capable of bringing out the best in his players.

#4 Bundesliga - Bayern Munich

Hertha BSC v FC Bayern München - Bundesliga

It's clockwork at this point. Bayern Munich have won the Bundesliga title in each of the last 10 seasons. They are simply too good for their opposition. No other Bundesliga side can match Bayern Munich's squad depth or quality.

The Bavarians have 34 points from 15 league games so far this season. They have scored 49 goals and have the best defensive record in the league having shipped in just 13 goals.

Bayern currently hold a four-point lead over second-placed SC Freiburg. Julian Nagelsmann's side have the personnel, quality and the pedigree to enjoy yet another triumphant Bundesliga campaign.

#3 Serie A - Napoli

SSC Napoli v Empoli FC - Serie A

Things have been exciting in Serie A ever since Juventus were knocked off their perch a couple of seasons ago. Inter Milan won the Scudetto in the 2020-21 season before their arch-rivals AC Milan dethroned them last term.

It looks like we'll see another team being crowned champions of Italy this time. Napoli have got off to a flying start to the 2022-23 season. The Partenopei have picked up 44 points from 17 league games so far. They currently have a seven-point lead over Juventus in the Serie A table.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has been the breakout star of the 2022-23 Serie A season. Victor Osimhen, Mario Rui and Piotr Zielinski are all in terrific form as well this term.

Mina Rzouki @Minarzouki Juve and that hideous start are now level on points with Milan in second place and finding momentum.



Napoli are 7 points ahead with a team that’s gone back to winning today. All eyes on the beautiful Osimhen.



Inter in 4th, 3 points behind Juve and Milan. Who’s your money on? Juve and that hideous start are now level on points with Milan in second place and finding momentum.Napoli are 7 points ahead with a team that’s gone back to winning today. All eyes on the beautiful Osimhen.Inter in 4th, 3 points behind Juve and Milan. Who’s your money on?

#2 La Liga - Real Madrid

Real Madrid v Celtic FC: Group F - UEFA Champions League

The last time Real Madrid won the La Liga title in consecutive seasons was 14 years ago in the 2006-07 and 2007-08 seasons. They finished the 2021-22 season as Spanish champions and had a 13-point lead over second-placed Barcelona.

Carlo Ancelotti's side are presently second in the La Liga table right now with 38 points from 16 games. Barcelona are currently first with 41 points. But Real Madrid have enough quality in their ranks to turn things around and pip arch-rivals Barcelona to the title.

#1 Premier League - Arsenal

Arsenal FC v West Ham United - Premier League

If Arsenal can beat Manchester City to the Premier League title, it would be a phenomenal achievement. But the question on everyone's mind is whether or not they can really do it. They've gotten to almost the halfway point of the season rather unscathed.

Having conceded just a single loss and settled for two draws so far, Arsenal have picked up an impressive 44 points from 17 Premier League games so far. They are five points ahead of defending champions Manchester City. The Gunners have looked menacing in attack and sturdy in defense.

They still have a lot of work to do and the season is far from over. But there are chinks in City's armor and some of their top players have not exactly been at their best this term. That leads us to believe that Arsenal could do the unthinkable this season.

Tommo @Only1Tommo96 Never has a Premier League club with as many points as Arsenal (43) at this stage of the season not won the league Never has a Premier League club with as many points as Arsenal (43) at this stage of the season not won the league 🏆👀 https://t.co/xpPLsEIDFc

