Predicting most likely destination for 5 best central midfielders this summer

The 2021/22 has been an eye-catching season, but the business end of the campaign is nearing. Some of the players are already planning a summer transfer move, with central midfielders being one of the hottest properties at the moment.

The foundation of any good team is a talented midfielder who can control the game's tempo from the center of the pitch. While some clubs have such gifted individuals, others don't. Fortunately for them, a few excellent midfielders are likely to be on the move in the coming summer.

On that note, let's take a look at the most likely destinations for 5 superstar midfielders.

#5 Franck Kessie (AC Milan to Barcelona)

Atalanta BC v AC Milan - Serie A

Franck Kessie has been at the top of his game since signing permanently for AC Milan in 2019. But the African star is in the final year of his contract this season and could leave the Italian club on a free transfer in the summer.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #FCB



His AC Milan deal runs out in June 2022. Franck Kessié has still no full agreement with any club. Barcelona are in contact with his agent since December, they are waiting for him - Kessié has not made his final choice yet. Race still open, other clubs also interested.His AC Milan deal runs out in June 2022. Franck Kessié has still no full agreement with any club. Barcelona are in contact with his agent since December, they are waiting for him - Kessié has not made his final choice yet. Race still open, other clubs also interested. ⚠️🇨🇮 #FCB His AC Milan deal runs out in June 2022. https://t.co/tvgT6MqqbV

In such a scenario, Kessie will have a couple of options to choose from but it's likely that the Ivorian international will join Barcelona. The Blaugrana club have had a shocking season by their standards but are now rebuilding under Xavi.

They invested well in the January transfer window but failed to add to the midfield department. With Sergio Busquets slowing down year-after-year, somebody has to take the baton from him and assume his role. Kessie is more than capable of doing so and could change the midfield fortunes of the 5-time Champions League winners.

Kessie is only 25 and could be a hit if he is one of the main reasons for Barcelona's rise to the top of the football pyramid again.

#4 Ruben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers to Arsenal)

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Tottenham Hotspur - Carabao Cup Third Round

Ruben Neves is yet another player who could have a transfer on the horizon. The Portuguese ace has done exceedingly well at Wolverhampton Wanderers since the club's promotion to the Premier League.

afcstuff @afcstuff #afc Arsenal have long-term midfield targets - Ruben Neves was considered as a possible replacement for Granit Xhaka last summer & his performances for Wolves this season have done little to dissuade the club of their interest. [ @TheAthleticUK Arsenal have long-term midfield targets - Ruben Neves was considered as a possible replacement for Granit Xhaka last summer & his performances for Wolves this season have done little to dissuade the club of their interest. [@TheAthleticUK] #afc https://t.co/CB8lRStxl0

Although he does still have a few years left on his contract at Molineux, Neves might now be in the search for trophies instead of mid-table finishes. Due to the same, Arsenal might be the likeliest destination for the central defensive midfielder.

While the Gunners are not the most in-form team in Europe, their progress this season cannot be debated. Mikel Arteta has done a good job at the Emirates and has built a team of excellent young players. But the midfield currently lacks depth and quality. Granit Xhaka is not the most reliable player while Thomas Partey has struggled with injuries.

Neves could add something different to Arsenal and perhaps help them compete amongst the big boys for the biggest titles again next season.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by shilpa17.ram