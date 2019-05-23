Predicting the 3 most expensive CBs in the upcoming summer transfer window

Who'll be among the most expensive defenders in the summer?

The summer transfer window is thrown wide open and teams have already started recruiting. Eder Militao is already on his way to Real Madrid while Frenkie de Jong will join the camp in Catalonia. There are plenty of good players going as free agents including Godin, Rabiot, Milner, Sturridge among others.

The spot that many teams are looking to bolster is the central defence. Manchester United and Arsenal are two of the teams in grave need of a centre-back, a good centre-back. Barcelona is worried about their squad depth in that zone. Atleti would need a person in that area since Godin is already leaving.

It is essential for a team to have at least four good centre back options, two of them world-class, two others trustworthy to play rotations. Let us have a look at three of the best centre-backs who would force teams to break the bank for them.

#3 Samuel Umtiti

Umtiti has struggled with injuries this season

It is a very unfortunate situation that has arisen with Samuel Umtiti. He was signed from Lyon for a reasonable amount of €25 million. He switched from his natural left-back spot to a centre-back position but it turned out to be a masterstroke.

He turned out to be the highest valued centre-back in the world at the start of the season. But a knee injury brought his season to a halt.

Clement Lenglet stepped up in a big way and is almost irreplaceable in the team. Also, Umtiti has fallen highly out of favour at the club and might be sold to raise funds. There is no shortage of clubs interested in him though. Even though he is not the most valued CB, he still is one of the most valued central defenders.

His current value is estimated to be around €70 million at the moment. Arsenal would be happy to have him in their ranks since their defence is in tatters at the moment. He can ply his trade at Manchester United also or maybe even Juventus.

Given the inflated market, his price could go as much as €80-85 million, which Bayern paid for Lucas Hernandez. He won't come in cheap by any means but given what he adds to the team, it would still be a bargain for any team.

