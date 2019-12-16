Predicting which teams will go through the Round of 16 fixtures | UEFA Champions League 2019-20

Taha Memon FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 16 Dec 2019, 23:11 IST

The UEFA Champions League draw for the Round of 16 gave us some very interesting fixtures

The UEFA Champions League is the most followed footballing competition in the world, and for good reason. Pitting the best teams in the world against each other, the Champions League is the only destination where European heavyweight clubs from across different countries can face each other and claim to be Europe's best.

The group stages of this year's Champions League just concluded with some of the biggest clubs in the world heading to the Round of 16. Today, UEFA held the draw for the Round of 16 matchups and some very interesting ties were announced.

Also read: UEFA Champions League round of 16 draw revealed

The likes of Manchester City and Real Madrid will face each other in what promises to be the best round of 16 we have seen in recent history.

In this article, we predict which teams will go through to the quarter-finals of the competition.

#1 Borussia Dortmund vs Paris Saint-Germain

Kylian Mbappe and Co. will be facing a tough challenge in the round of 16

This matchup could be the most interesting one out of all the eight games. Paris Saint-Germain will face off against Borussia Dortmund in what should be a high-intensity draw which pits two of the best-attacking sides in the world against each other.

Thomas Tuchel will return to Germany to face his former club as Lucien Favre and his young squad will be hoping to advance further into the competition. Both the managers prefer free-flowing attacking football in their set-ups and the presence of world-class attackers and young talents such as Neymar and Jadon Sancho respectively should guarantee a thrilling encounter.

However, despite Dortmund's promise and their impressive home support, it is hard to see the Bundesliga club outperform the French champions over two legs. PSG advanced through the group stages with ease and their attack is one of the best in the worlds. The likes of Kylian Mbappe and Mauro Icardi can have a field day against a lopsided Dortmund defence which is not as good as their counterparts. The tie can be a very high scoring one, but the edge goes to PSG due to their star-studded team.

Verdict - Paris Saint-Germain to go through

