Predictions for UEFA Champions League Quarter Finals

UEFA Champions League quarter-finals begin from 10th April

The much-awaited phase of the footballing calendar has arrived as UEFA Champions League quarter-finals are set to get underway from 10th March.

A brimful of drama unfolded in the round of 16 stages of this elite European competition and the quarter-finalists we have are Ajax, Juventus, Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester City, Liverpool, FC Porto, Manchester United, and Barcelona. Destiny of these clubs was determined by the event of draws which was concluded on 15th March in Nyon and unsurprisingly we would be experiencing an array of high-profile clashes in the coming weeks.

The second knock-out phase of UEFA Champions League kickstarts on 11th March with an all-English tie between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City. On the same night, Liverpool welcomes FC Porto at Anfield while on the very next day, Ajax will go toe to toe with Juventus and Manchester United will face off Barcelona at the Old Trafford.

After almost a decade, we have got four English teams to play in quarterfinals but will they maintain their majority in the semifinals or will history repeat itself? Can Messi magic yet again help Barcelona to qualify for further around? Will we witness yet another surprise package from Ajax?

Well, the coming weeks would provide us with the answers of above but at the moment all we can do is to predict the results of these immensely intriguing clashes between the European elites.

On that note, here are the interesting predictions for the quarter-finals of UEFA Champions League.

#4 Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City

Tottenham Hotspurs vs Manchester City, Premier League

Tottenham Hotspur would welcome league rivals Manchester City at their new stadium for the first leg of this promising quarter-final tie and both the sides do not need any sort of introduction of each other.

The North London side required the very last game of the group stage to book their place the round of sixteen while the Manchester outfit comfortably topped the table of group F. Manchester City demolished Schalke in the round of 16 as they won by 10-2 on aggregate. Tottenham Hotspur can also keep their heads high and go into the quarters with a brimful of confidence as they put forth an outstanding performance to beat Borussia Dortmund by 4-0 on aggregate in the knock-out round.

Manchester City, without a pinch of doubt, are having a sensational season but the factors such as the psychological impact of Tottenham's new stadium, Spurs having fewer objectives than Manchester City on their drawing board this season, pressure of title race, their hectic run of fixtures, Spurs' fully fit squad, the tie could end in the favor of North Londoners.

It would be an immensely hard job for Tottenham to beat Manchester City and make into last four but Tottenham would provide a great fight to them. If they do attain a good lead at their new home and head to Etihad with a great determination, they can surely make into the semis and deliver a big surprise.

Winners: Tottenham Hotspur

