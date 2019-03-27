×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Premier League 2018-19: 10 Most Valuable Players

Ben Roberts
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
288   //    27 Mar 2019, 19:06 IST

Where do you think Sterling and Salah rank on this list?
Where do you think Sterling and Salah rank on this list?

The transfer market has inflated considerably over the past few years, mainly due to clubs bidding over a certain player and ending the auction at a ridiculous fee which makes other clubs hike up the values of their star players to match. It's become a case of, "Well, if X is worth this much, then Y must be worth even more."

Where it will end is anyone's guess; will there be a time in the future where players are sold for £500m? You might think it sounds ridiculous now but cast your mind back to the summer of 2002, when Rio Ferdinand signed with Manchester United for £30m. It had broken the transfer record at the time, and nobody could quite believe that that amount of money was being spent on a footballer.

Then came Fernando Torres' switch to Chelsea for £50m in 2011; again, everybody was shocked. Though now, we see players like Phillipe Coutinho go to Barcelona for a whopping £105m and we don't tend to even raise an eyebrow. Substantial transfer fees are now part of the game, it seems.

With that in mind, some of the market values of the players on this list may surprise you, whilst some might sound reasonable. Let us know what you think in the comments.

#10 Romelu Lukaku (Manchester United) - £76.50m

Manchester United v Southampton FC - Premier League
Manchester United v Southampton FC - Premier League

A product of Anderlecht's youth academy, Romelu Lukaku has made a huge impact on how football is played nowadays. His unreal strength on the ball makes him the ideal target man, but his pace has also made him a strong centre-forward in general. It is not often you find a player who has both strength and speed to his game.

Lukaku's first big move came in the summer of 2011 when he signed for Chelsea for around £13.5m. Only 18 years old at the time, he was sent out to West Bromwich Albion on loan, where he managed to score 17 Premier League goals. His talent now was undeniable, and yet Mourinho showed little interest in testing him out in the first team. As a result, Lukaku was sent back out on loan the following season to Everton.

Yet again, Lukaku delivered, scoring 15 goals in 31 appearances for the Toffees. He was a blatant force to be reckoned with and once his loan spell was over, Everton put in an offer for him. Initially, the fee was supposed to be around £25m, but following a brief back-and-forth with Chelsea, £30m was agreed upon and Lukaku made the switch.

Over the next three seasons with Everton, Lukaku would score a total of 53 goals in 110 appearances, showcasing his ability for all to see. He was also developing into a well-rounded player rapidly, which caught the eye of Manchester United.

Ironically, it would be Jose Mourinho, the same man who showed no interest in him at Chelsea, who would sanction the signing in the summer of 2017. In the end, a fee in the region of £75m was paid for Lukaku, and almost two years on, he has retained that market value, which isn't easy to do in a world where the market is so frequently fluctuating.

1 / 10 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Manchester United Raheem Sterling Mohamed Salah Football Top 5/Top 10 Premier League Teams
Ben Roberts
ANALYST
Editor and Analyst for SportsKeeda.
10 most valuable players in the Premier League: January 2019
RELATED STORY
3 most valuable players right now in the Premier League | November 2018
RELATED STORY
10 Reasons why Premier League is the most followed league in the world
RELATED STORY
5 Most Disappointing Premier League Players of the Season So Far
RELATED STORY
5 clubs who choked in the Premier League title race
RELATED STORY
Ranking the 5 Best Players of the Premier League this season
RELATED STORY
4 greatest club rivalries in the Premier League in the last 20 years
RELATED STORY
Top 5 attacking trios in the Premier League this season
RELATED STORY
Manchester United prove mettle, but Liverpool go top of the table | Premier League 2018-19
RELATED STORY
Premier League Best XI without Manchester City players
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 32
30 Mar FUL MAN 06:00 PM Fulham vs Manchester City
30 Mar BRI SOU 08:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Southampton
30 Mar BUR WOL 08:30 PM Burnley vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
30 Mar CRY HUD 08:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Huddersfield Town
30 Mar LEI AFC 08:30 PM Leicester City vs AFC Bournemouth
30 Mar MAN WAT 08:30 PM Manchester United vs Watford
30 Mar WES EVE 11:00 PM West Ham vs Everton
31 Mar CAR CHE 06:35 PM Cardiff City vs Chelsea
31 Mar LIV TOT 09:00 PM Liverpool vs Tottenham
02 Apr ARS NEW 12:30 AM Arsenal vs Newcastle
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
European Qualifiers
FA Cup 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us