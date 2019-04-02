Premier League 2018/19: 3 reasons why Arsenal will make it to the top three

30 goals and 14 assists for this magical duo this season

As Alexandre Lacazette provides the finishing touches in the 83rd minute, Arsenal have eased through a robust Newcastle side and they move into the top three leaving Spurs behind. 2 goals were enough to see off Rafa Benitez's side, but this win has been immensely important for Arsenal.

During the start of the season, not many considered Arsenal as a real threat to the top 4. Back to back losses to Manchester City and Chelsea had left the fans a bit frustrated and the #EmeryOut memes hit the social media in no time. But the Spanish coach has picked himself up, and his team looks way more determined to perform for the club than they did last season. That is the difference Unai Emery has made.

Arsenal ended the 2017-18 season with 63 points to their name; the same Arsenal side has won 63 points this season with 7 games left to play, which tells us the improvement has been massive. Arsenal have a solid chance of finishing in the top three, and the following are the reasons why I think so.

#3 Unai Emery and co will build on this win

Though the Gunners were playing a small team in Newcastle, they knew a win could take them to 3rd, so the pressure was on. And yet, they were rock solid at the back and created significant chances to end Newcastle's hopes, with two wrongly disallowed goals to their name as well.

Unai Emery has set realistic goals in his first season, as he often stated his aim to finish in the top three this season, with a Europa League trophy in the bag. And this is Arsenal's first step towards achieving their goal.

Emery's men should not drop points anymore, and consistency from now on till the end of the season can deservingly bring back the UCL nights to the Emirates.

