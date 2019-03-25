×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Premier League 2018/19: 5 Best centre-backs this season

Tarkesh Jha
SENIOR ANALYST
Feature
894   //    25 Mar 2019, 13:07 IST

Victor Lindelof and Virgil Van Dijk
Victor Lindelof and Virgil Van Dijk

We are entering the business end of the Premier League season and hence this is the perfect time to analyze the players’ performance throughout the course of the last nine months. Whilst the forwards and the midfielders garner the most attention and rightly so, this season has been a bit different.

The defenders have finally been given the necessary recognition. If things proceed the way they seem to, then we might even witness a central defender win the PFA Player of the Season, which would be a big achievement for all the men who guard the backline of their teams away from the limelight.

 In this list, we have included defenders based on their consistency and the impact they have had on their respective team’s overall performance. Some of these players came at the back of poor seasons and have managed to overcome that with aplomb this time around.

So, without further ado, here we present the five best centre-backs in the Premiership this season:

#5 Harry Maguire

Harry Maguire
Harry Maguire

Harry Maguire had an excellent summer where he was a pivotal part of the English team that reached the semifinals of the tournament. After that, he was subject to intense speculation regarding his possible transfer to Manchester United.

However, keeping all these distractions aside, Maguire stayed at Leicester City and displayed his worth to the Foxes. He is comfortable with the ball at his feet, a trait that is usually missing from English defenders.

Moreover, Maguire’s defensive abilities should not be explained either as he is a strong tackler, a composed person who knows when to challenge the opposition for the ball and a dominant aerial threat too.

 He reads the game to perfection and can actually slot in either a back four or a back three equally well. Maguire likes to carry the ball ahead and can cause chaos inside the box during set-pieces. He registers one tackle, 1.3 interceptions and 4.8 clearances per game in the Premier League this season.

The 26-year-old has also scored three goals and wins 3.8 aerial duels each game too. For his consistently appreciable performances, Maguire warrants a place in this list. 

1 / 5 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Manchester United Virgil van Dijk Victor Lindelof
Tarkesh Jha
SENIOR ANALYST
Recluse. I write about sports. Freelancing my way through life.
The Best Premier League January Transfers of all Time
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Best Left-Backs in the League this Season
RELATED STORY
Top 5 attacking trios in the Premier League this season
RELATED STORY
5 of the best January transfers in EPL history
RELATED STORY
3 Premier League clubs that could potentially benefit from this international break 
RELATED STORY
5 clubs who choked in the Premier League title race
RELATED STORY
5 Premier League stars who will be out of contract this summer
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Top 3 Premier League games to watch this weekend
RELATED STORY
5 Most Disappointing Premier League Players of the Season So Far
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: Top 3 goalkeepers in contention for the PFA Team of the Year this season
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 32
30 Mar FUL MAN 06:00 PM Fulham vs Manchester City
30 Mar BRI SOU 08:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Southampton
30 Mar BUR WOL 08:30 PM Burnley vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
30 Mar CRY HUD 08:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Huddersfield Town
30 Mar LEI AFC 08:30 PM Leicester City vs AFC Bournemouth
30 Mar MAN WAT 08:30 PM Manchester United vs Watford
30 Mar WES EVE 11:00 PM West Ham vs Everton
31 Mar CAR CHE 06:35 PM Cardiff City vs Chelsea
31 Mar LIV TOT 09:00 PM Liverpool vs Tottenham
02 Apr ARS NEW 12:30 AM Arsenal vs Newcastle
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
European Qualifiers
FA Cup 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us