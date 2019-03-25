Premier League 2018/19: 5 Best centre-backs this season

Victor Lindelof and Virgil Van Dijk

We are entering the business end of the Premier League season and hence this is the perfect time to analyze the players’ performance throughout the course of the last nine months. Whilst the forwards and the midfielders garner the most attention and rightly so, this season has been a bit different.

The defenders have finally been given the necessary recognition. If things proceed the way they seem to, then we might even witness a central defender win the PFA Player of the Season, which would be a big achievement for all the men who guard the backline of their teams away from the limelight.

In this list, we have included defenders based on their consistency and the impact they have had on their respective team’s overall performance. Some of these players came at the back of poor seasons and have managed to overcome that with aplomb this time around.

So, without further ado, here we present the five best centre-backs in the Premiership this season:

#5 Harry Maguire

Harry Maguire

Harry Maguire had an excellent summer where he was a pivotal part of the English team that reached the semifinals of the tournament. After that, he was subject to intense speculation regarding his possible transfer to Manchester United.

However, keeping all these distractions aside, Maguire stayed at Leicester City and displayed his worth to the Foxes. He is comfortable with the ball at his feet, a trait that is usually missing from English defenders.

Moreover, Maguire’s defensive abilities should not be explained either as he is a strong tackler, a composed person who knows when to challenge the opposition for the ball and a dominant aerial threat too.

He reads the game to perfection and can actually slot in either a back four or a back three equally well. Maguire likes to carry the ball ahead and can cause chaos inside the box during set-pieces. He registers one tackle, 1.3 interceptions and 4.8 clearances per game in the Premier League this season.

The 26-year-old has also scored three goals and wins 3.8 aerial duels each game too. For his consistently appreciable performances, Maguire warrants a place in this list.

