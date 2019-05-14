Premier League 2018/19: 5 Chelsea players who performed brilliantly this season

Hazard with his award for the league's playmaker of the season

On the last day of the campaign, Manchester City beat Brighton 4-1 to win their fourth Premier League title. With this, the Citizens became the third team in top-flight history to retain their crown, while Liverpool narrowly missed out in second.

London rivals Chelsea and Tottenham finished third and fourth respectively to book their place in the Champions League for next season, while Arsenal and Manchester United were forced to settle for Europa League places.

Chelsea, who were inconsistent despite a promising start to the campaign, ended their league campaign with 72 points. During the final round of fixtures, the Blues were held to a goalless draw against Leicester. Here, we take a look at five Chelsea players who performed brilliantly to ensure Maurizio Sarri's men qualified for the Champions League.

#5 Ruben Loftus-Cheek

Loftus-Cheek celebrates his goal against Eintracht Frankfurt last week

The 23-year-old has become an integral part of Chelsea's first-team plans in recent months, after flourishing on-loan at Crystal Palace last season. He was recalled before the new campaign as a result of his stellar performances, netting his first goal during their 4-0 away win over Burnley in October.

The midfielder made 24 top-flight appearances, netting six goals and creating two more during that spell - despite only starting six games! With a further four goals and three assists in Europa League competition, the versatile England international played a significant role in securing their top-four place despite suggestions he'd be loaned back out again.

#4 Cesar Azpilicueta

Captain Cesar has been consistent as ever and assured at the back for Chelsea this term

At number four, we have Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta. He was rock solid for the Blues at the back and proved consistent as ever across all competitions.

His performance during their 2-0 home win over champions City was one of the best individual displays of the 18/19 season and despite playing at right-back, when he's more suited to a central defensive role, the Spaniard created five assists and netted another this past season.

He averaged 2.8 tackles and two clearances per game in the Premier League, while having an impressive 87% pass completion rate. Leading by example, which is nothing less than you'd expect from a player of his quality and experience.

