Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Premier League 2018/19: Chelsea - Season preview

Michael Grahamslaw
CONTRIBUTOR
Preview
1.59K   //    03 Aug 2018, 01:21 IST

Chelsea v Huddersfield Town - Premier League
Chelsea v Huddersfield Town - Premier League

The 2017/18 season saw Antonio Conte prioritise Cup competitions over the Premier League. An FA Cup win, the EFL Cup semi-finals saw a reasonable campaign for Conte on the National cup front.

As for the league, horrifying heavy defeats against the likes of Watford, Bournemouth and Newcastle United ensured that Chelsea would have to settle for a UEFA Europa League spot.

Between January 31st and April 1st last season Chelsea lost five of their seven league games which inevitably saw Chelsea drop out of the UEFA Champions League places without hope of returning.

This time around, there is new hope with manager Maurizio Sarri taking over from Napoli but it won't be easy for the Italian to turn Chelsea back into the powerhouse they once were.

The squad

Goalkeepers

With news that Thibaut Courtois is looking to leave Chelsea this Summer, the Blues could be left with just Willy Caballero and Robert Green as their goalkeeping options. Obviously, the Blues will have someone in-place just in case and overall their goalkeeping department should be fine.

Full-backs

With Sarri set to change his side to a 4-3-3, the Italian will need his full-backs to be a lot better at defending than they were with Antonio Conte last season. As Emerson and Marcus Alonso fight it out for the left-back position and Victor Moses fights with Cesar Azpillucueta on the other side, Chelsea are in good stead when it comes to full-backs.

Centre-backs

Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen improving every season, they have the potential to be Chelsea's starting centre-backs for the next five+ years.

This season, in terms of back up, they have Gary Cahill and David Luiz both of whom are declining in quality as well as Kurt Zouma who failed to impress at Stoke City last season. Chelsea could possibly do with another backup player in centre-back but in terms of starters, they're strong.

Central Midfielders

Off what I've seen of Jorginho in pre-season and his time at Napoli he seems to be a fantastic partner for N'Golo Kante. My problem here is, there isn't a world class attacking midfielder to build attacks.

Ross Barkley is the closest Chelsea have to a number 10 and I have never believed Barkley to be up-to-standard for a top 6 Premier League side, so there's definite room for improvement here.

Wingers

It looks more and more likely every day that Willian will leave Chelsea this summer and personally, I don't think Chelsea fans would mind for the fee being discussed.

Regardless of whether Willian stays or goes, I feel a right-winger could be useful to Chelsea, even as back-up to the Brazilian. On the left, Chelsea have Eden Hazard and then Pedro as his back-up, that's one position Chelsea don't have to worry about.

Strikers

It's no surprise that Chelsea are looking for a striker, Alvaro Morata was ultimately a disappointment last season, Olivier Giroud and Michy Batshuayi are fantastic as back-ups but aren't quite up to standards for a starting top-four side striker. A world-class striker would almost guarantee Chelsea a top-four spot this season. However, I can't see them getting one before the close of the ongoing transfer window.

One to watch: Eden Hazard

Best signing: Jorginho

Weak-link: Alvaro Morata

Signings needed:4

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Eden Hazard N'Golo Kante Maurizio Sarri
Michael Grahamslaw
CONTRIBUTOR
Massive Newcastle United fan, views are my own. Sports Journalism graduate.
3 Reasons Why Chelsea Could Win the Premier League in...
RELATED STORY
4 reasons why Jorginho can help Chelsea win Premier...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: Four reasons why Chelsea may...
RELATED STORY
Chelsea's predicted starting XI for the 2018-2019 season 
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Sarri-ball arrives in England
RELATED STORY
4 Managers who will be seen for the first time in the...
RELATED STORY
Barcelona to make surprise move for Premier League...
RELATED STORY
Report: Chelsea Star Offered New Contract Worth £290,000...
RELATED STORY
Chelsea agree deal to sell superstar, Major update on...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Analysing Chelsea's Transfer...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 1
11 Aug MAN LEI 12:30 AM Manchester United vs Leicester City
11 Aug NEW TOT 05:00 PM Newcastle vs Tottenham
11 Aug AFC CAR 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Cardiff City
11 Aug FUL CRY 07:30 PM Fulham vs Crystal Palace
11 Aug HUD CHE 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Chelsea
11 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
11 Aug WOL EVE 10:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Everton
12 Aug LIV WES 06:00 PM Liverpool vs West Ham
12 Aug SOU BUR 06:00 PM Southampton vs Burnley
12 Aug ARS MAN 08:30 PM Arsenal vs Manchester City
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Europa League 2017-18
Contact Us Advertise with Us