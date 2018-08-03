Premier League 2018/19: Chelsea - Season preview

The 2017/18 season saw Antonio Conte prioritise Cup competitions over the Premier League. An FA Cup win, the EFL Cup semi-finals saw a reasonable campaign for Conte on the National cup front.

As for the league, horrifying heavy defeats against the likes of Watford, Bournemouth and Newcastle United ensured that Chelsea would have to settle for a UEFA Europa League spot.

Between January 31st and April 1st last season Chelsea lost five of their seven league games which inevitably saw Chelsea drop out of the UEFA Champions League places without hope of returning.

This time around, there is new hope with manager Maurizio Sarri taking over from Napoli but it won't be easy for the Italian to turn Chelsea back into the powerhouse they once were.

The squad

Goalkeepers

With news that Thibaut Courtois is looking to leave Chelsea this Summer, the Blues could be left with just Willy Caballero and Robert Green as their goalkeeping options. Obviously, the Blues will have someone in-place just in case and overall their goalkeeping department should be fine.

Full-backs

With Sarri set to change his side to a 4-3-3, the Italian will need his full-backs to be a lot better at defending than they were with Antonio Conte last season. As Emerson and Marcus Alonso fight it out for the left-back position and Victor Moses fights with Cesar Azpillucueta on the other side, Chelsea are in good stead when it comes to full-backs.

Centre-backs

Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen improving every season, they have the potential to be Chelsea's starting centre-backs for the next five+ years.

This season, in terms of back up, they have Gary Cahill and David Luiz both of whom are declining in quality as well as Kurt Zouma who failed to impress at Stoke City last season. Chelsea could possibly do with another backup player in centre-back but in terms of starters, they're strong.

Central Midfielders

Off what I've seen of Jorginho in pre-season and his time at Napoli he seems to be a fantastic partner for N'Golo Kante. My problem here is, there isn't a world class attacking midfielder to build attacks.

Ross Barkley is the closest Chelsea have to a number 10 and I have never believed Barkley to be up-to-standard for a top 6 Premier League side, so there's definite room for improvement here.

Wingers

It looks more and more likely every day that Willian will leave Chelsea this summer and personally, I don't think Chelsea fans would mind for the fee being discussed.

Regardless of whether Willian stays or goes, I feel a right-winger could be useful to Chelsea, even as back-up to the Brazilian. On the left, Chelsea have Eden Hazard and then Pedro as his back-up, that's one position Chelsea don't have to worry about.

Strikers

It's no surprise that Chelsea are looking for a striker, Alvaro Morata was ultimately a disappointment last season, Olivier Giroud and Michy Batshuayi are fantastic as back-ups but aren't quite up to standards for a starting top-four side striker. A world-class striker would almost guarantee Chelsea a top-four spot this season. However, I can't see them getting one before the close of the ongoing transfer window.

One to watch: Eden Hazard

Best signing: Jorginho

Weak-link: Alvaro Morata

Signings needed:4

