Premier League 2018/19: Top Five summer signings

Kashyap Saraiya
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
13 Oct 2018, 23:10 IST

The English Premier League
The English Premier League

The premier league has only started, however, it has already provided us with some memorable matches and moments. Matches like Arsenal vs Chelsea (2-3), Liverpool vs Chelsea(1-1) and Manchester United vs Newcastle United (3-2) have shown why its still the best league in the world.

We've seen it all from Daniel Sturridge rescuing Liverpool with a long-range banger against Chelsea to Richardson tearing premier league defenses.

While players like Mohammad Salah, Alvaro Morata, Alexis Sanchez are struggling to find their form, the likes of Eden Hazard, Sergio Aguero, and Alexandre Lacazette are showing their class.

Summer transfer window is probably the one thing that proves vital in a club's Premier League journey as squad depth has always proven the crucial factor for their club's success or failure.

This summer transfer window saw many surprises with Riyad Mahrez signing for current champions Machester city from Leicester city for the club's record transfer fee, Arsenal finally ended their relationship with Jack Wilshere as the player was brought in by West Ham for free and Liverpool's signing Naby Keita arriving from German side RB Leipzig who is given their historic number 8 jersey previously worn by club legend Steven Gerrard.

Following are the five best Premier League signings of the summer:


5. Rui Patrício (Sporting CP - Wolverhampton Wanderers)


Wolverhampton Wanderers v Southampton FC - Premier League
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Southampton FC - Premier League

On 1 June 2018, Patrício submitted a request to terminate his Sporting contract with grounds for just cause, due to the dressing room violence from supporters as well as seeing a €18 million move to newly promoted Premier League club Wolverhampton Wanderers fell through.

The newly-promoted side are currently producing miracles as they drew against current champions Manchester City(1-1), as well as their neighbors Manchester United(1-1) and currently sitting in the seventh place with 15 points and Patricio, has proved to be an important factor during all these games. The Portuguese has already made 29 saves and kept four clean sheets during the first eight games.


4. Richarlison (Watford F.C - Everton)


Leicester City v Everton FC - Premier League
Leicester City v Everton FC - Premier League

In July 2018, Richarlison transferred to fellow Premier League club Everton for a transfer fee starting at £35 million and potentially rising to £50 million, reuniting him with former Watford manager Marco Silva.

Richarlison scored twice in his competitive debut against Wolves and has was proved as a mega-threat against Arsenal. The Brazilian has already scored four goals in his six appearances in an Everton jersey.

Fact: Richarlison scored with each of his first three shots in the premier league as an Everton player.

On 27 August 2018, he received his first call-up to the senior national team by coach Tite, for friendlies against the United States and El Salvador. He made his debut against the Americans on 7 September at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, as a 75th-minute substitute for Roberto Firmino in a 2–0 win

Although Everton are currently in the second half in the premier league table, he might just be the player that helps Everton to secure a place in Europa league next season.






Premier League 2018-19 Arsenal Chelsea Jorge Luiz Frello Filho(Jorginho) Lucas Torreira Top 10 signings Football Top 5/Top 10 Leisure Reading
Kashyap Saraiya
CONTRIBUTOR
football enthusiast
