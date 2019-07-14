Premier League 2019/20: 3 early favourites for relegation

Scott Newman FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Feature 669 // 14 Jul 2019, 15:51 IST

Could Newcastle find themselves in trouble in the upcoming season?

It’s almost hard to believe, but we’re just 4 weeks away from the beginning of the 2019/20 Premier League season. All of the usual news items have been flying around over the last few weeks and most of them have been focused on the transfer market and on the teams at the top of the league, but what about those at the bottom?

While 2019/20 will undoubtedly bring glory to some clubs, on the flip side it’ll only bring misery to others. With the Premier League now the richest in the world by far, the consequences of suffering relegation to the Championship can be devastating – just ask Fulham, Cardiff and Huddersfield, all of whom went down at the end of 2018/19.

So who’s going to be in trouble in the upcoming season? Right now it’s hard to look past the following 3 sides.

#1 Newcastle United

This man will no longer be seen on the Toon touchline

Despite being one of the best-supported clubs in England, and finishing in a respectable 13th place last season, many observers are already predicting doom and gloom for Newcastle United in 2019/20 and it’s not difficult to see why. It’s already been a summer of disaster for the Magpies, as manager Rafael Benitez decided to abandon ship in June, and as of writing, they haven’t appointed his successor.

Current rumours have Steve Bruce in pole position for the role, although how popular the current Sheffield Wednesday boss would be at St. James’s Park is up in the air given his history as Sunderland boss some years ago. And more to the point, Sheffield Wednesday may be unwilling to let him go – and the longer this saga runs on, the more disruption it’ll cause for Newcastle’s pre-season.

Add in the fact that they’ve lost their two top scorers from last season in Ayoze Perez, who has signed for Leicester, and Salomon Rondon, who has moved back to parent club West Brom, and things look even more worrying.

Unless a new owner can swoop in to buy the club from chairman Mike Ashley – who has again shown no signs of spending big in the transfer market to strengthen his side – the Magpies could find themselves in deep trouble come the end of 2019/20.

