×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Premier League 2019/20: 3 early favourites for relegation

Scott Newman
SENIOR ANALYST
Feature
669   //    14 Jul 2019, 15:51 IST

Could Newcastle find themselves in trouble in the upcoming season?
Could Newcastle find themselves in trouble in the upcoming season?

It’s almost hard to believe, but we’re just 4 weeks away from the beginning of the 2019/20 Premier League season. All of the usual news items have been flying around over the last few weeks and most of them have been focused on the transfer market and on the teams at the top of the league, but what about those at the bottom?

While 2019/20 will undoubtedly bring glory to some clubs, on the flip side it’ll only bring misery to others. With the Premier League now the richest in the world by far, the consequences of suffering relegation to the Championship can be devastating – just ask Fulham, Cardiff and Huddersfield, all of whom went down at the end of 2018/19.

So who’s going to be in trouble in the upcoming season? Right now it’s hard to look past the following 3 sides.

#1 Newcastle United

This man will no longer be seen on the Toon touchline
This man will no longer be seen on the Toon touchline

Despite being one of the best-supported clubs in England, and finishing in a respectable 13th place last season, many observers are already predicting doom and gloom for Newcastle United in 2019/20 and it’s not difficult to see why. It’s already been a summer of disaster for the Magpies, as manager Rafael Benitez decided to abandon ship in June, and as of writing, they haven’t appointed his successor.

Current rumours have Steve Bruce in pole position for the role, although how popular the current Sheffield Wednesday boss would be at St. James’s Park is up in the air given his history as Sunderland boss some years ago. And more to the point, Sheffield Wednesday may be unwilling to let him go – and the longer this saga runs on, the more disruption it’ll cause for Newcastle’s pre-season.

Add in the fact that they’ve lost their two top scorers from last season in Ayoze Perez, who has signed for Leicester, and Salomon Rondon, who has moved back to parent club West Brom, and things look even more worrying.

Unless a new owner can swoop in to buy the club from chairman Mike Ashley – who has again shown no signs of spending big in the transfer market to strengthen his side – the Magpies could find themselves in deep trouble come the end of 2019/20.

1 / 3 NEXT
Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Newcastle United Football Brighton & Hove Albion Football Billy Sharp Glenn Murray Rafael Benitez Steve Bruce
Advertisement
The Best Premier League Side Ever! | Match Reaction | Brighton 1-4 Man City
RELATED STORY
Man City Are Premier League 18/19 Champions! | Brighton 1-4 Man City
RELATED STORY
Arsenal vs Brighton Preview: Premier League Preview, where to watch and more
RELATED STORY
Tottenham vs Brighton Preview: Premier League Preview, where to watch and more
RELATED STORY
Gameweek 34 Tips: 3 budget picks to have - Fantasy Scout | Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Tips
RELATED STORY
5 managers who could replace Chris Hughton at Brighton & Hove Albion
RELATED STORY
Twitter hails Pep Guardiola after Manchester City's epic Premier League title win
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Recapping Chelsea's 2-1 win over Brighton
RELATED STORY
Manchester United 2-1 Brighton: 3 things observed | Premier League 2018-19
RELATED STORY
English Premier League: Chelsea vs Brighton - The Chelsea Academy Day
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2019-20
Matches Points Table
Week 1
10 Aug LIV NOR 12:30 AM Liverpool vs Norwich
10 Aug WES MAN 05:00 PM West Ham vs Manchester City
10 Aug AFC SHE 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Sheffield United
10 Aug BUR SOU 07:30 PM Burnley vs Southampton
10 Aug CRY EVE 07:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Everton
10 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
10 Aug TOT AST 10:00 PM Tottenham vs Aston Villa
11 Aug LEI WOL 06:30 PM Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
11 Aug NEW ARS 06:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
11 Aug MAN CHE 09:00 PM Manchester United vs Chelsea
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Intercontinental Cup 2019
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us