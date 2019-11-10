Premier League 2019-20: 3 factors which stood out in Chelsea's 2-0 win over Crystal Palace

Abraham and Pulisic celebrate Chelsea's opening goal.

Chelsea beat Crystal Palace 2-0 in an entertaining Londen derby on Saturday at Stamford Bridge. Frank Lampard’s men are now third in the league table with 26 points from 12 matches. On the other hand, Palace succumbed to their fifth defeat in the league this season and now have 15 points from 12 matches.

It was Chelsea’s eighth league win of the campaign and fans are rightfully optimistic about a top four finish. They gave a lively performance yesterday to enthrall a capacity crowd in their home ground.

Tammy Abraham scored the first goal of the match in the 52nd minute of the match. Christian Pulisic doubled their tally in the 79th minute to ensure the victory. The extent of Chelsea’s dominance can be gauged from the simple fact that they had around 20 attempts in the match against Palace’s two.

In fact, Palace failed to have a single shot on goal in the first half of the match. They also failed to win any corners in the first half.

Here are three factors which stood out in yesterday’s match

#1 Opportunistic Abraham’s does the trick again

Tammy Abraham.

Tammy Abraham had a very ordinary first half. In fact, he struggled to get near the ball while playing as the lone striker in Chelsea’s 4-2-3-1 formation. However, Abraham made amends in the second half by scoring the vital opening goal, his 10th in the league this season that sees him near the top of the Golden Boot race.

Abraham again positioned himself well inside the Crystal Palace penalty box in order to meet a delectable flick by Willian and slot the ball past Palace’s goalkeeper Vicente Guiata. The goal was a testimony to Abraham’s opportunism and finishing ability.

The young England striker continues to impress and could go on to be one of the star men for Frank Lampard's side this season.

