Premier League 2019-20: 3 most disappointing Chelsea players in 4-0 drubbing at the hands of Manchester United

Manchester United v Chelsea FC - Premier League

Chelsea were brilliant throughout the pre-season campaign, losing just once from seven matches. Surprisingly though, the Blues suffered a heavy defeat in their opening Premier League game.

Both Manchester United and Chelsea struggled to score in an equally contested first half. However, the Red Devils managed to score a goal from the spot in the 18th minute, courtesy Marcus Rashford.

Unfortunately for Chelsea, Manchester United put in three goals in the second half and ultimately ended the Blues's hopes of salvaging a point. Rashford added another while Anthony Martial and Daniel James also got into the act, turning the match into a slaughter.

Manchester United v Chelsea FC - Premier League

Chelsea had promising moments as Emerson and Tammy Abraham hit the bar during the first half. However, the Blues' defense was simply disastrous in the second half.

Frank Lampard's men conceded eight goals over the club's last four friendly games. Thus, Chelsea's defensive issues have been prevalent right since the pre-season.

Now, let us take a look at three players who cost Chelsea their opening Premier League game.

1. Cesar Azpilicueta

Manchester United v Chelsea FC - Premier League

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta has been the Blues' undisputed starter in the last four Premier League seasons. Bought for just €8 million in 2012, Azpilicueta has been instrumental in shoring up Chelsea's defense. He was one of the club's best performers last season, amassing 38 appearances as a starter and helping the club put together an excellent defensive record.

However, Chelsea struggled to maintain a solid defense when the 29-year-old was not having his best day. The former Marseille star's performance was just about decent throughout the pre-season campaign, and that continued in the season opener.

Against Manchester United, Azpilicueta was inconsistent, with two contrasting halves. He was rock solid during the first half and was not at fault for Rashford's penalty goal. But unfortunately, he was one of Chelsea's worst players in the second half.

He was directly responsible for the second goal after failing to mark Martial. The Spaniard also did little to prevent Rashford from scoring the third goal.

Azpilicueta is now 29 years old and barely has competition at right-back. Thus, Chelsea might need to search for a new defender in the next transfer window.

