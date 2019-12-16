Premier League 2019-20: 3 most outstanding performers from December 15th 2019

Kevin De Bruyne is in phenomenal form right now

Last night saw three huge games in the Premier League, as four of the ‘Big Six’ were in action. In the biggest game of the day, Manchester City swept Arsenal aside 3-0 at the Emirates Stadium, taking them within four points of second-placed Leicester City.

Elsewhere, Tottenham Hotspur moved into fifth place thanks to a 2-1 victory over Wolves – their fourth in the Premier League under Jose Mourinho – while Manchester United and Everton battled to a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford.

Here are the Premier League’s 3 most outstanding performers from the games on 15th December 2019.

#1 Kevin De Bruyne

De Bruyne came away from today's game with two goals and an assist

Much has been made of Manchester City’s struggles in recent matches, as Pep Guardiola’s men were held to a draw by Newcastle two weeks ago and were defeated by Manchester United last weekend, but today they comfortably outclassed Arsenal, and the man at the heart of that victory was Kevin De Bruyne.

The Belgian midfielder has been in imperious form throughout the season thus far, and after today he has 6 goals and 10 assists in just 15 league starts. It took him just 2 minutes to open up the Gunners this afternoon, smashing home a right-footed shot from Gabriel Jesus’s cut-back, and 13 minutes later he started a move that scythed through Arsenal’s defence, crossing for Raheem Sterling to finish, doubling City’s lead.

De Bruyne’s second – City’s third – was truly phenomenal, as he wriggled past Matteo Guendouzi with ease before practically passing the ball into the net with his left foot. Essentially, the game was over after just 40 minutes.

In the end, the Belgian ended the game with more key passes and more shots than any other player on the pitch. This was a master-class from a truly world-class player operating at the top of his game right now.

