Premier League 2019-20: 3 Reasons why Liverpool will beat Manchester City this weekend

Liverpool vs Manchester City is the most exciting game in England right now

Historically, Liverpool and Manchester City is not as great a rivalry as Liverpool vs Everton, or Manchester City vs Manchester United. For the first decade of this century, Manchester City was not in the race for even a top 4 finish, whereas Liverpool was mostly a shadow of what they had been previously.

However, during the past two seasons, it can be easily argued that Liverpool vs Manchester City is the most intense match in England, if not all of Europe. Two brilliant squads at their peak, led by the two best managers in the world, competing for England's biggest prize week in and week out, now go head-to-head for temporary bragging rights.

Every Liverpool vs Manchester City game during the past two seasons has been an amazing watch - be it the 4-3 at Anfield where Liverpool ended City's unbeaten run, or the 2-1 at the Etihad last season which was pivotal in City's recapturing of the title.

Now with City 6 points behind the Reds, the two teams will meet at Anfield in what is the most awaited clash so far in the Premier League this season. Jurgen Klopp and his men will be looking to extend their lead at the top, whereas Pep Guardiola and his team will aim to move closer to their rivals with a victory.

Here are three reasons why we think that Liverpool will be the ones who come out on top in this battle, in a fixture which will have major title ramifications.

#1 The Anfield factor

The famous Kop stand at Anfield, a stadium which Liverpool have made a fortress yet again

The last time Liverpool lost a game at Anfield in the Premier League was on April 23, 2017, when Crystal Palace beat the Reds. To put this into context, it has been 862 days since Jurgen Klopp and his men have lost a home game in England's top division.

This is a staggering record that no other team in England comes even close to matching currently. Manchester City, on the other hand, lost at home to Wolves just a few weeks ago.

The task that faces Guardiola and his men is massive. Anfield is a stadium known for its atmosphere, often described as "hellish" by opposing teams and managers. Guardiola knows all about this, as back in 2018, it was Liverpool who ended his team's unbeaten run in the Premier League at Anfield, in a game where the Cityzens were 4-1 down at one point and did not know what had hit them.

In the Champions League, City lost 3-0 at the same venue, as Guardiola and his men were again outclassed.

So when Manchester City arrive at Liverpool on Sunday, they are not only facing 11 men at the top of their game; they also face a hostile crowd of over 50,000 who will make the evening a living nightmare for them.

