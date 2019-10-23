Premier League 2019-20: 3 reasons why Manchester United will finish in the top 4

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has had his work cut out for him lately. Solskjaer's Manchester United are really taking it upon themselves to make their own lives difficult. It's been as indifferent as indifferent starts can get; Manchester United are currently 14th in the Premier League table, having amassed a measly 10 points out of a possible 27 in their opening 9 games.

While no one was predicting a realistic title charge for them this season, Manchester United were expected to, at the very least, reach the Top 4 again. Having spent heavily to reform their leaky defence, you would be forgiven for thinking the Red Devils had resolved the major issues behind their 6th place finish last season.

However, the plot has thickened as Solskjaer's men have, rather ironically, forgotten where the back of the net is. As a result, Manchester's blue and red sides have ended up in two different halves of the table.

With a quarter of the season gone and the challenges of fixture congestion on their way, many are predicting that Manchester United will once again land up at the bottom of the self-styled Top 6 of the Premier League. However, here are three reasons why Manchester United will finish in the Top 4 this season despite all the odds being stacked against them.

#1 Players returning from injury

Now this might sound like an excuse, but if you consider the reality, Manchester United have had injuries to some key players at the oddest of times. Injuries to the likes of Paul Pogba, Anthony Martial and Luke Shaw amongst others have depleted the United side of the much-needed quality in different parts of the pitch.

With the imminent returns of these players, United would be able to present a far more reliable unit on the pitch than they have been able to in the opening 9 games. Manchester United may have particularly missed the presence of Martial; the forward netted twice in the opening two games of the campaign, only to end up injured by the end of August.

With the defence finding its way steadily and players returning from injury in midfield and offense, United could produce more performances like the one the fans were treated to in the opening day demolition of Chelsea.

