Premier League 2019-20: 3 under-20 players to watch out for

Premier League clubs are always on the hunt for new and young talent.

Football is built on giving young up and coming talents a chance and every season we always see several unknown young players who get a chance with the first team and a lot of them always go on to impress. Apart from just promoting from within their youth system, clubs also tend to invest in young talents from around the world. These investments are from huge transfer fees to relatively small amounts.

To some extent, clubs are always taking a huge risk when they invest in young players. Even though they have been impressive and shown glimpses of what they can do, there is no guarantee they will succeed in the future. And that is the risk football clubs have to live with especially when they spend huge transfer fees on young players.

The Premier League has always seen new young players come up every season and this season is no different. Here is a look at three players under the age of 20 who are worth keeping an eye on. The players on this list vary from being promoted from the youth team to a big-money signing to signing an unknown player.

#1 Ryan Sessegnon (Tottenham Hotspur)

Ryan Sessegnon is just finding his feet at Tottenham since his move from Fulham.

Ryan Sessegnon made his debut for Fulham aged just 16 and the left-sided player has only gotten better ever since. Before Fulham was promoted to the Premier League in the 2018/19 season, Sessegnon was already making a name for himself with The Cottagers in the Championship having scored 20 goals and assisted nine goals in 71 appearances.

This resulted in several Premier League clubs showing an interest in him but with Fulham being promoted to the top flight the following season, he decided to stay at Fulham. His first season in the Premier League was not as impressive as everyone thought it would be. Fulham ended up getting relegated as Sessegnon ended up with two goals and six assists.

While things did not go the way Sessegnon wanted in his first season in the Premier League, several clubs saw his potential and knew he was a future star in the making. Clubs knew they would have to pay a hefty amount for Fulham to let him go and Tottenham Hotspur won that race for the 19-year-old after they agreed to a fee of £25 million.

Sessegnon arrived in Tottenham with a hamstring injury and only just made his first-team debut for them. In his second appearance for the North London club, he registered an assist and while it's still early days there is no denying Tottenham has got a future star on their hands.

