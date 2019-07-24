Premier League 2019/20: 5 players Chelsea should loan out before the start of the season

Frank Lampard

A couple of weeks into his new job, Frank Lampard has been maximizing his available resources to jot the best combination within the Chelsea squad. The Blues have participated in four pre-season friendlies, namely against Bohemians, St. Patrick’s Athletic, Kawasaki Frontale and Barcelona.

The management has tried out various formations and granted opportunities to more or less every player involved in the training camp. One such exception was Chelsea’s young defensive prospect Ethan Ampadu, who joined RB Leipzig on loan.

Lampard had earlier revealed:

"I tried to sign Ethan on loan at Derby last year so I’m a big fan, but with the minutes he played last year, in the interest of Ethan and of Chelsea, the idea he can play a lot of games somewhere could be good for him."

The club’s record goalscorer summarized it as well as it could have, as for youngsters to progress and hone their tactical acumen, it’s important to play elsewhere in search of vital minutes on the pitch.

Presently, the Chelsea squad boasts of eight midfielders, about five central defenders and as many as six full-backs. Not to mention, Lampard has a healthy selection headache with respect to the strike force, especially after youngster Tammy Abraham’s impressive staging against Barcelona.

Surely, not all of them are going to be on the 18-man squad list for various competitions where the Blues will be plying their trade in, and on that note, we list five players who Chelsea must loan out before the start of the forthcoming season.

#5 Reece James

Reece James

Reece James caught the eyes of the world with his breakthrough season at Wigan Athletic last season, putting in consistent shifts down the right side of the back line.

James is physical, astute and often remarkable with the way he reads the pace of play and tirelessly runs down the flank, but most importantly, the full-back possesses maturity way beyond his years.

Such a player who is into the kernels of his career has got to play regular football. After the stellar season he had last year, only experience and regular football can expose him to both his strengths and shortcomings.

However, the same cannot be promised at Chelsea, who are well stacked with full-backs already. Obviously, no other player at the moment is going to displace club skipper Cesar Azpilicueta, who has arguably been the most consistent right-back in the Premier League for quite a few years now.

With the explosive and attack-minded Davide Zappacosta present as cover, it’s highly unlikely that James will find game time in the middle.

