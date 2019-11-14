Premier League 2019-20: 5 players that Arsenal fans can turn to for hope in this tough period

Granit Xhaka divided opinion when he was substituted in the match against Crystal Palace.

Arsenal are going through a sticky period, both on and off the pitch. It all began when their former captain Granit Xhaka was substituted in the draw with Crystal Palace, at which point he proceeded to curse his own fans.

Then, even recently, updated captain Pierre-Emerick Aubemeyang didn't do the fans any favours. He took to social media to defend his affiliation with Arsenal Fan TV, a controversial fan channel that has caused hostility around the club in recent seasons.

On top of all that, they find themselves in yet another managerial conundrum. Whether Unai Emery will stay or go is the question ringing around the Emirates Stadium right now. A lack of impressive performances lately have the Gunners stumped, and they need to improve drastically if they are to get out of this quagmire.

On that note, here are five players that the fans can put their hopes on to help Arsenal get through this tough time:

#1 Matteo Guendouzi

Matteo Guendouzi has been the standout performer for Arsenal this season

Matteo Guendouzi is a worthy contender for Arsenal's player of the season so far. The young Frenchman has put in several impressive displays to help out his side early on this season, and he has even inspired his teammates in a greater effort.

Guendouzi burst onto the scene last season when Unai Emery was also beginning his Arsenal tenure. Somehow, he has had an even better start this season. Aged just 20, Guendouzi looks like he is the most mature player on the pitch.

You can often find the youngster dictating play and keeping his composure in midfield. While results haven't been going his way, he's sticking to his task - and it doesn't look like anything will stop that.

Guendouzi now has a much deserved break from the Arsenal mess as he is representing his country during the international break. Hopefully, a first senior appearance for France will come out of that and invigorate the midfielder to come back and continue bossing the midfield for Arsenal in the Premier League.

