Premier League 2019-20: 5 revelations of the season so far

The 2019/20 edition of the Premier League is well underway and the 28th season of the English top-flight has already witnessed its fair share of drama. Liverpool are six points clear at the top of the Premier League after 11 matchdays and the Reds will look to keep their lead intact, as they host Manchester City in a potential title-decider next weekend.

Although it could be argued that Chelsea's academy stars are having a breakthrough season by virtue of their transfer ban, the likes of Fikayo Tomori and Mason Mount have come through the ranks this season for the Blues.

The promoted sides always tend to produce gems and the trend has continued this season, with the emergence of Todd Cantwell and Teemu Pukki. Pukki became the Premier League's newest goalscoring sensation and although the Finland international has slowed down recently, he took the English top-flight by storm in the opening weeks of the season.

Liverpool took emergency action in the closing stages of the transfer window to fill the void left by Simon Mignolet, who left to join Club Brugge with the view of playing regular first-team football. The reigning European champions opted to sign Adrian, who was a free agent after leaving West Ham United in the summer.

The Spaniard was given an unexpected debut after Alisson Becker injured his thigh in the opening game of the season, an opportunity he grabbed with both hands. Adrian's sensational showing between the sticks allowed the Brazilian shot-stopper to rehabilitate at his own pace and Liverpool won every game with the former West Ham man between the sticks.

Aside from the honourable mentions mentioned above, we've shortlisted five players who've played starring roles for their respective sides in the Premier League this season.

#5 Aaron Ramsdale - AFC Bournemouth

Aaron Ramsdale's emergence has been a pleasant surprise for Bournemouth this season and the Englishman is the undisputed No.1 between the sticks for the Cherries. Mark Travers looked set to take over the reins from Asmir Begovic but Ramsdale was given the nod in pre-season and the 21-year-old hasn't looked back since.

The life of a top-flight goalkeeper is anything but plain sailing but Ramsdale has adapted seamlessly to the glitz and glamour of the Premier League. The former Sheffield United man has been on the top of his game and was recently rewarded with a new long-term contract for his exemplary performances this season.

Ramsdale made a series of key saves as the Cherries registered a morale-boosting 1-0 victory against Manchester United at the Vitality Stadium and has registered shutouts in his last three Premier League games. Alongside Dean Henderson, Ramsdale is one of the most exciting young keepers in the division and will look to carry on performing at the highest level, as he aims for a spot in Gareth Southgate's squad for the Euros next year.

