Premier League 2019-20: 5 stats that show how impressive Liverpool have been this season

Sachin Bhat FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 Published Jan 21, 2020

Jan 21, 2020 IST SHARE

Liverpool have been irresistible this season!

Contrary to the rest of the Europe's top five leagues, the Premier League is turning out to be a monopoly, thanks to the rip-roaring and record-breaking Liverpool team.

The Reds are flying this season again, but flying higher than ever. And with 21 wins from their opening 22 league games, they lead holders Manchester City by 16 points with a game in hand!

With each passing game, the certainty of Liverpool lifting the Premier League trophy is edging closer to becoming a reality as the 30-year wait for a league title looks set to come to an end this year finally.

😍 A N F I E L D 😍 pic.twitter.com/8TBaQUiXox — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 20, 2020

Numerous records have been made and broken, and we have only embarked on the second-half of the season! Liverpool's form suggests they are on course to smash more, and should they lift the trophy - which in all liklihood they will - can become the greatest title winners ever.

Here are the five stats that show how ridiculously good Liverpool have been this season:

#5 Liverpool have scored in each of their 22 league games

No defense has proved to be strong enough to stop this Liverpool side!

So relentless have Liverpool been this season, that no defense has been able to shut them out. Not in the 22 league games so far at least.

This scoring run is the best for a team since 2001-02 when Arsenal netted in every game en route to lifting the Premier League trophy.

Advertisement

Manchester City were the last side to embark on such a barnstorming run in 2017-18, before Crystal Palace forced a goalless draw on matchday 21 to end the hot streak.

The Reds though, haven't come across such a stumbling block yet - in fact, they haven't failed to find the back of the net since March last year when Everton stifled them in a 0-0 derby draw, 31 games ago!

A total of 16 players have got on the scoresheet for Liverpool in the Premier League, spearheaded by the fearsome attacking trident of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino, who've accounted for 28 goals between themselves.

Arsenal's long-standing record is still some way off, but it would be a truly remarkable feat and also a testament to the squad's ridiculous talent, if they manage to emulate the same.

1 / 5 NEXT