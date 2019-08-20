Premier League 2019-20: 5 talking points from matchday 2

Lampard is still winless after three matches as Chelsea manager

The new season of the Premier League is well into gear, with the second round of matches having been played. As expected, there were thrilling and exciting moments through the match weekend, while some unexpected results were also posted.

Given the Premier League's status as the most widely followed league in the world, it is understandable that global interest is shown in the game, and this season is no different, with fans from all walks of life and corners of the globe following their favorite clubs and passions with feverish passion.

After another enthralling round of matches, we shall be presenting five talking points from the second match day of the 2019/2020 Premier League season.

#5 Arsenal and Liverpool send early markers

Arsenal have made it two wins from two in the Premier League this season

In a sign of how ultra competitive the Premier League is, after the first two rounds of matches, only two teams have maintained a 100% record.

Liverpool and Arsenal occupy the first two positions on the league, having won both their matches, which is more than any of the other 18 clubs in the Premier League can boast of.

The Gunners kicked off their campaign with a hard fought 1-0 victory away to Newcastle at St James' Park, and followed that up with another narrow 2-1 win over Burnley at The Emirates.

For their part, last season's runners-up Liverpool kicked off the new season on the opening day with a convincing 4-1 victory over Norwich City, and followed that up with a nervy 2-1 away against Southampton to sit pretty at the top of the table.

Both Liverpool and Arsenal would seek to build on from their second and fifth placed respective finishes last season, and their impressive start to the new campaign suggests that they are on the right path.

However, one of these two teams or even both of them could see the end of their 100% start when the two clubs clash at Anfield next week.

1 / 5 NEXT