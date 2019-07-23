Premier League 2019/20: 5 young attackers to look forward to this season

Premier League Asia Trophy - West Ham United v Manchester City

One of the most important parts of every football club in the world is their strike force; players capable of doing what reflects on the scoreline - scoring and creating goals.

Usually, most attackers hit their prime as they approach their thirties. Some, like Lionel Messi, generally don't have a defined prime, and could probably go on till their late thirties. Zlatan Ibrahimovic, the 37-year-old, recently scored a hattrick in the USA's highest tier of football.

However, on the other end of the spectrum, young players who are just starting their footballing careers are already on top of their game. The French Ligue has teenager Kylian Mbappe who was closest to Messi in terms of goal contributions last season. Spain has the electric Vicinus Jr. who is already at one of the biggest clubs in the world, and he's not even 20 yet.

Today, we take a look at five of such players in the Premier League; attackers who are not yet in their prime, but are capable of pushing their respective teams forward in the final third. They have made a name for themselves in their youth and are certain to run world football in half a decade.

While some were brought in for massive transfer fees, others have grown through their club's academies and they have displayed loyalty beyond their years.

Keep an eye out for these five young players who are nothing but deadly in the final third.

#5 Diogo Jota

Premier League Asia Trophy - Newcastle United v Wolverhampton Wanderers

22-year-old Jota has been something of a revelation for Wolverhampton Wanderers. Being signed by Atletico Madrid in 2016 signalled the beginning of something exciting for the then-teenager. However, he never actually made a single appearance for star-studded Atletico.

Moving out on loan to Porto, he returned to Spain after a year, only to be shipped out again on loan to Wolves (while they were in the second-tier). Playing 44 games for the English side, he contributed 22 goals to ensure their promotion into the Premier League.

Wolves didn't have much of a choice than to bring back Jota back on a permanent deal. Last season, Jota was part of a tactically skilled Wolves team that exceeded expectations by coming 7th position. He also played his part by contributing ten goals and five assists in total to Wolves' cause.

This season, Jota is sure to continue as a centre-forward along with their Player of the Season Raul Jimenez, where he started 18 times last season. While he needs to work on his discipline - Jota recieved 11 yellow cards last season - the youngster is capable of banging in goals steadily as well as assisting them. It is almost certain that Jota will surpass his achievements of last season, and we can't wait to see what he does this time out.

