Premier League 2019/20: 5 young stars who could make an impact

Scott Newman
SENIOR ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
434   //    29 Jul 2019, 03:19 IST

Will Liverpool youngster Rhian Brewster break through in 2019/20?
Will Liverpool youngster Rhian Brewster break through in 2019/20?

Another new season is nearly upon us, with the beginning of 2019/20 less than a week away now for most clubs. Of course, once the 9th of August rolls around, all attentions will turn to the new Premier League season – which begins with a big match between last season’s runners-up Liverpool and newly promoted Norwich City.

One of the most intriguing things about any new season is waiting to see which younger talent might make an impact on the big stage, and with the Premier League offering the biggest stage in the world to young prospects, it’s up to those players to seize the moment.

Here are 5 young stars who could make a big impact in 2019/20.

#1 Rhian Brewster

2017’s under-17 World Cup saw Liverpool striker Rhian Brewster pick up the Golden Boot trophy after scoring 8 goals in England’s victorious tournament, but 2018/19 was not kind to the youngster as he suffered serious injuries to his ankle and knee which ruled him out for practically the whole season. Now fully fit, could 2019/20 be the season that Brewster makes a big impact on the Premier League? Quite possibly.

It is true that he’s not going to have it easy at Liverpool; their front trio of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino are as highly regarded as any in the world right now, and they scored a total of 56 goals between them last season. But that doesn’t mean there’s no room for Brewster to take some playing time – Divock Origi was considered the forgotten man at Anfield as 2018/19 began and yet he made 20 appearances and scored 6 goals, including crucial ones in the Champions League semi-final and final.

Of course, Origi is still around, proving Brewster with some stiff competition for a spot – but Daniel Sturridge has now left Liverpool and according to reports, Jurgen Klopp has promised Brewster some valuable playing time in the upcoming season. And with his natural finishing instincts and all-round abilities, it seems a safe bet that the England youngster will make the most of any chances thrown his way.

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Liverpool Football Manchester United Mason Greenwood Philip Foden Jurgen Klopp Pep Guardiola
