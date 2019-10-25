Premier League 2019/20: Betting tips and predictions for Gameweek 10

Manchester United played out a draw against Liverpool in their last Premier League match.

It has finally happened. After a long unbeaten streak, Liverpool dropped points to make the Premier League title race a closer affair than it has been in recent weeks. Down at the bottom, the race to survive isn't getting any clearer as the teams in relegation zone know that a run of bad results could see them in troubled waters.

The North London pair of Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are struggling for form and consistency. Meanwhile, at Stamford Bridge, Frank Lampard's Chelsea have continued to go from strength to strength.

All four English sides who played in the UEFA Champions League this week picked up victories. Chelsea edged out Ajax while Liverpool, Manchester City and Spurs all recorded big wins.

Review of Gameweek 9

Gameweek 9 was filled with drama, action and excitement in spades.

Troubled Everton got the ball rolling with a 2-0 win over West Ham at lunchtime, thanks to a goal in each half from Bernard and Gylfi Sigurdsson.

Silva was on-song for Man City in Gameweek 9.

Aston Villa needed a very late goal to down Brighton & Hove Albion 2-1 as a very late Dele Alli strike helped Tottenham Hotspur to draw 1-1 at home against Watford.

Wolverhampton Wanderers needed a Raul Jimenez penalty to secure a 1-1 draw with Southampton at Molineux after their Gameweek 8 heroics against Pep Guardiola's side

Chelsea also struggled against Newcastle United but eventually triumphed thanks to a Marcos Alonso strike.

Bournemouth and Norwich City played a surprising goalless draw while Leicester City beat Burnley by 2-1 at the King Power Stadium.

Manchester City were imperious during a 2-0 win away at Crystal Palace in a game which they could and should have scored more.

On Sunday, the big match of the weekend saw Manchester United hold European champions, Liverpool to a 1-1 draw. The visitors needed a late Adam Lallana strike to draw level after the Red Devils had scored first through Marcus Rashford.

The shock of the week happened on Monday at Bramall Lane as Sheffield United defeated a subdued-looking Arsenal side 1-0.

Preview of Gameweek 10

The action kicks off on Friday as Southampton take on Leicester City on Friday. The lunchtime kick-off on Saturday sees Manchester City welcome Aston Villa to the Etihad Stadium.

Vicarage Road is the setting where Watford will try to pick up their first win of the Premier League season against Bournemouth.

The Seagulls will take on the Toffees at the Amex Stadium as Brighton host Everton while West Ham United are up against Sheffield United.

Burnley will be up for the visit of Frank Lampard's Chelsea in the last game of Saturday.

Tottenham will hope to carry their mid-week European form when they take on Liverpool.

On Sunday, Newcastle United will want to get another win under their belt as they take on Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Then, it’s a London derby as Arsenal takes on Crystal Palace while Norwich City play Manchester United.

The game of the weekend is at Anfield as Liverpool takes on an out-of-sorts Tottenham Hotspur side.

Gameweek 10 Predictions

Southampton versus Leicester City (G/G)

Manchester City versus Aston Villa (Over 2.5 Goals)

Watford versus Bournemouth (Over 1.5 Goals)

Brighton versus Everton (G/G)

West Ham versus Sheffield Wednesday (1X)

Burnley versus Chelsea (X2)

Newcastle United versus Wolverhampton Wanderers (Under 3.5 Goals)

Arsenal versus Crystal Palace (Over 1.5 Goals)

Norwich City versus Manchester United (Over 1.5 Goals)

Liverpool FC versus Tottenham Hotspur (G/G)