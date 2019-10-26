×
Premier League 2019/20: Burnley v Chelsea - Chelsea predicted XI, Team news and more

Vishal Subramanian
ANALYST
Preview
303   //    26 Oct 2019, 11:26 IST

AFC Ajax v Chelsea FC: Group H - UEFA Champions League
AFC Ajax v Chelsea FC: Group H - UEFA Champions League

Chelsea travel to Turf Moor to take on a resurgent Burnley side who find themselves in the top half of the Premier League table. The Clarets sit pretty in 8th place after a solid start to the season and will look to derails the Blues' recent momentum, as Frank Lampard aims to win four league games in a row for the first time in his managerial career.

The feel-good factor has returned to Stamford Bridge after a slow start to the season and the reigning Europa League winners are among the most inform teams in the division, with the likes of Tammy Abraham, Fikayo Tomori and Mason Mount earning national team call-ups for England as a reward for their stellar performances.

As the London club look to make it five Premier League wins on the bounce, Sean Dyche's side are expected to sit deep and stick to their strengths as they look to stop Chelsea's winning run.

Key match facts

Lampard is looking to win four successive league games for the first time in his managerial career.

In 10 Premier League meetings against Chelsea, Burnley have won just once. (D3 L6)

Chelsea have scored in all 10 encounters against the Clarets in the Premier League.

Team news

The likes of Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen, Ross Barkley and N'Golo Kante will be absent once again as they continue to recover from short-term injuries.

Callum Hudson-Odoi has looked lively since his return from injury and the Englishman is set to be part of an attacking quartet alongside Abraham, Mount and Christian Pulisic.

The American international came off the bench to provide the match-winning assist against Ajax and could be rewarded with a start, as Lampard looks to freshen things up for his side.

Injuries: Rudiger (groin), Kante (groin), Christensen (hamstring), Barkley (ankle), Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Achilles)

Suspensions: None

Predicted XI

Chelsea Predicted XI: Kepa Arrizabalaga, Cesar Azpilicueta, Kurt Zouma, Fikayo Tomori, Marcos Alonso, Jorginho, Mateo Kovacic, Christian Pulisic, Mason Mount, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Tammy Abraham


Premier League 2019-20 Chelsea Burnley Christian Pulisic Tammy Abraham
