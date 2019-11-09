Premier League 2019-20: Chelsea 2-0 Crystal Palace - 3 reasons why the Blues registered a comfortable home victory

Chelsea FC v Crystal Palace - Premier League

Chelsea hosted Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge as they aimed to keep up their winning momentum in the Premier League. Since losing to Liverpool in late September, Frank Lampard's side won 5 games on the trot going into this one and entertained a Palace side who have been one of the surprise packages of the season.

The Blues came into the game on the back of an eventful game in the Champions League, as they fought their way back from 3 goals behind to salvage a sensational 4-4 draw against Ajax. The Dutch side were reduced to nine-men after Daley Blind and Joel Veltman were sent off in a whirlwind three-minute spell in the second-half, which triggered the comeback.

Lampard's side returned to winning ways after being held in Europe, as goals from Tammy Abraham and Christian Pulisic spurred them on to a comfortable 2-0 victory.

Jorginho served a one-match suspension for the accumulation of five yellow cards and N'Golo Kante returned to the heart of the midfield in his absence. Chelsea dominated the opening exchanges but failed to make their momentum count, as both sides failed to put the ball into the back of the net in the first half.

Abraham, Chelsea's goalscoring sensation this season, got his name on the scoresheet once again as the Blues broke the deadlock early in the second half. The young Englishman was brilliant teed up by Willian, as the Brazilian deflected the ball into his path with the deftest of flicks.

Pulisic has also managed to get his shooting boots on in recent weeks and the American got in on the act once again, with a late goal to seal all three points for his side.

As Lampard's side continued their hot-streak with yet another victory in the Premier League, let's look at 3 reasons why the registered a comfortable 2-0 victory over their fellow Londoners.

#3 Crystal Palace failed to show up on the day

Chelsea FC v Crystal Palace - Premier League

Crystal Palace have become notorious in recent seasons for picking up crucial away victories and the Eagles enhanced their reputation further, with victories at Old Trafford and the London Stadium this season.

However, Lampard's side proved too hot to handle as they were beaten quite comfortably on the night.

Palace defended deep and held their own for most of the game but once Chelsea went ahead, they could not produce anything of consequence on the other end of the pitch to bring themselves back into the contest.

Wilfried Zaha was kept quiet by a composed and assured Reece James, who held his own against Palace's talismanic winger.

The likes of Andros Townsend and Jordan Ayew too failed to make their presence felt and Kepa Arrizabalaga was hardly troubled, as the Chelsea backline kept them at bay for the entirety of the game.

