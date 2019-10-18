Premier League 2019/20: Chelsea v Newcastle United - Chelsea Predicted XI, Team News and More

Chelsea FC v Newcastle United - Premier League

Chelsea and Newcastle United are set to lock horns at Stamford Bridge and both teams went into the international break after registering impressive victories.

Frank Lampard's side registered a 4-1 victory against Southampton and Newcastle's stunning 1-0 victory against Manchester United was the headline result of the week.

Matty Longstaff marked his Premier League debut for his boyhood club with a wonder strike from outside the box and the away side will look to cause another upset against the Blues.

Chelsea will look to register another win to propel their top-four push and Steve Bruce's side will be aiming to move further away from the relegation zone.

Key Match Facts

Chelsea have scored 13 Premier League goals via English players this season, five clear of any other side in the division.

Newcastle have only won one of their past five meetings between the sides.

Chelsea have won four consecutive games in all competitions, their best run since Frank Lampard took charge.

Newcastle have won just one of their last 25 league visits to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have conceded 14 Premier League goals so far, nine more than at this stage last season.

Team News

N'Golo Kante is fully fit, after missing their previous Premier League encounter owing to a muscular injury. The likes of Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger are also in contention to feature but Emerson remains sidelines after picking up a thigh problem against Liverpool.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek is a long-term absentee and the Englishman will be missing once again as he recovers from an Achilles injury.

Callum Hudson-Odoi is expected to keep his place in the XI after impressing in Chelsea's 4-1 win against Southampton and the likes of Mason Mount and Willian look set to retain their spots in the team.

Although Kante and Rudiger are back in full team training, the Newcastle game might come too soon for the pair and it remains likely that they won't feature from the start.

Injuries: Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Achilles), Emerson (Thigh), Marco Van Ginkel (Knee)

Suspensions: None

Predicted XI

Chelsea Predicted XI: Kepa Arrizabalaga, Cesar Azpilicueta, Kurt Zouma, Fikayo Tomori, Marcos Alonso, Jorginho, Mateo Kovacic, Willian, Mason Mount, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Tammy Abraham