Premier League 2019/20: Chelsea vs Burnley - Chelsea Predicted 11, Team News and More

Chelsea celebrate their winner against Ajax at the Johan Cruyff Arena.

Frank Lampard's side will travel to Turf Moor to face Burnley in the Matchweek 10 of the Premier League. Chelsea, who are on a six-match winning streak after the triumph away at Ajax in the Champions League, will be looking to continue their momentum with a win. The Blues were winners at the Johan Cruyff Arena following a goal in the 86th minute by substitute Michy Batshuayi and are level on points with Ajax.

Meanwhile, Burnley also have had a strong start to the season having collected 12 points and sit at 8th in the table. The Clarets host Chelsea on the back of a 2-1 loss at Leicester City but will still be confident of gaining something from this fixture.

Key Match Facts

Chelsea haven't dropped points in the Premier League since their 2-2 draw against Sheffield United in Matchday 5. The corresponding fixture last season saw Chelsea thump Burnley 4-0 under manager Sarri.

Chelsea form (all competitions): WWWWWW

Burnley form: LDWDWL

Team News

Chelsea have been plagued with injuries since the start of the season and are without five players for this match, as confirmed by Lampard. Centre-back duo of Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger will miss out with the latter not match fitn yet. Ross Barkley remains sidelined after being substituted in the first half in the 1-0 win against Newcastle.

Ruben Loftus Cheek is still on the road to recovery from the injury suffered last season and won't feature at least for another month. N'golo Kanťe will also miss the match as Frank Lampard says he will not rush him into the squad. Chelsea will more or less use the same team that won against Ajax in Amsterdam.

After his impressive performances from the bench in the last two games, Christian Pulisic is pleading his cause to get a first start in the league. Michy Batshuayi has also shone from the bench, giving real competition to Tammy Abraham. Lampard might also shift to three at the back, knowing well that Sean Dyche will play with two strikers upfront.

Injuries

Chelsea: Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen, Ross Barkley, N'Golo Kante, Ruben Loftus-Cheek

Burnley: Johann Gudmundsson

Suspensions

None

Predicted XI

Chelsea (4-3-3): Arrizabalaga; Azpilicueta, Zouma, Tomori, Alonso; Kovacic, Jorginho; Callum Hudson Odoi, Mount, Pulisic; Abraham