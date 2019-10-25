Premier League 2019/20: Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur - Liverpool Predicted XI, Team News and More

Liverpool host Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield as they look to return to winning ways in the Premier League. The Reds' 17-game winning run in the Premier League was ended by arch-rivals Manchester United last weekend, as the record English champions held the league leaders to a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford.

Jurgen Klopp's side are currently six points ahead of Manchester City and the reigning European champions will look to return to winning ways against a wounded Spurs side, who've won just one of their last four league games.

Liverpool are unbeaten at Anfield since Crystal Palace registered a shock 2-1 victory in April 2017 and the Reds will look continue their stellar start to the season, as they covet the domestic glory that has eluded them for 29 years now.

Key Match Facts

Liverpool are unbeaten in their last 26 encounters in the Premier League.

Jurgen Klopp's side are unbeaten in their 44 games at Anfield, a run that stretches back to since April 2017

Team News

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joel Matip were left out of the squad altogether for the Champions League tie against Genk, as Matip failed a late fitness test owing to a knock and the Englishman was out with a virus.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita started in midfield alongside Fabinho but it remains likely that the pair will return to the bench in the weekend in favour of Jordan Henderson and Gini Wijnaldum, who are expected to return in the centre of the park.

After missing the high-profile clash against Manchester United, Mohamed Salah made a goal-scoring return to the starting lineup and the Egyptian is expected to lead the line once again, alongside Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane.

Fabinho is walking a disciplinary tight rope after receiving his fourth yellow card of the Premier League season against Manchester United and the Brazilian is one booking away from serving a one-match suspension.

Injuries: None

Suspensions: None

Predicted XI

Liverpool Predicted XI: Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson, Fabinho, Gini Wijnaldum, Jordan Henderson, Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mané