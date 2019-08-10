Premier League 2019/20: Predicting the league standings

The PL is set to hog the limelight over the next few months

The new Premier League season kickstarted with Liverpool routing the newly-promoted Norwich City 4-1 at Anfield. The goal-fest can be seen as the precursor for the rest of the season, and rest assured, the season is set to hog the limelight over the next few months. Teams have been splurging money on players, and quite a few high-quality players have been roped in from other countries.

Harry Maguire became the most expensive defender in the history of football after he was bought for £80 million by Manchester United. In the process, he also became the most expensive English player. Eden Hazard earned a move to Real Madrid in a deal worth more than £100 million.

Arsenal, Manchester City and Tottenham broke their club record transfer fees after buying Nicolas Pepe, Rodri and Tanguy Ndombele, respectively. All teams are stronger than ever before and hence, the competition will also be stronger than ever before. The new season will also mark the introduction of VAR in the Premier League.

Here, we shall have a look at the predicted final standings for the new season.

#20 Brighton and Hove Albion

Brighton and Hove Albion managed to escape relegation by the finest of margins as they finished just 2 points above the relegation zone last season. The club managed to score just 35 goals, highlighting the lack of creativity and finishing skills.

Glenn Murray was their top scorer with 13 goals, and he was the only one who showed some sort of goal-scoring threat. Brighton needed to buy at least 3-4 forwards, but they have bought just 2. Leandro Trossard and Neal Maupay have been bought by the club for a combined £35 million. The club would be hoping that Trossard's arrival would inject creativity. Maupay could take over from Murray as the lead striker.

They also signed defender Adam Webster for a club-record fee of £20 million from Bristol City. Taylor Richards also joined the club from Manchester City. They have also signed Romaric Yapi and Aaron Mooy. Their manager, Graham Potter has no experience of having managed a Premier League team previously and has spent most of his time in Sweden.

With a weak squad, The Seagulls could be set for a return to the Championship.

