Premier League 2019-20: The best available lineups for the top 6 teams

Talal Meenai FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Feature 07 Aug 2019, 18:42 IST

Manchester City players

All top 6 clubs in the Premier League have been busy this summer transfer window. Manchester City broke their club record fee by signing the highly-rated defensive midfielder Rodri from Atletico Madrid. Liverpool signed some young and talented players in Harvey Elliot and Sepp van der Berg. Arsenal broke their club record fee by signing one of the best wingers in the world Nicolas Pepe whilst signing talented Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos on a loan deal. Tottenham Hotspur also broke their club record fee by signing 22-year-old French central midfielder Tanguy Ndombele from Lyon.

Manchester United broke their club record with the massive signing of Leicester centre-back Harry Maguire, while also bringing one of the best right-backs in the league Aaron Wan-Bissaka. New on their attack line is the rapid young Welsh winger, Daniel James.

Even Chelsea, despite their 2-window transfer ban, have been busy as they finally see young American winger Christian Pulisic join the club after a year of waiting. The Blues also welcome numerous loanees back to the club including strikers Mitchy Batshuayi and Tammy Abraham, and defender Kurt Zouma.

Therefore, let's take each team one by one and analyze their options at each position in order to come up with their respective best starting eleven ahead of the 19-20 PL Season.

#6 Manchester United

Manchester United's Marcus Rashford

4-2-3-1 is the formation United will also likely be suited best in. David de Gea had a poor season by his standards last year, however, when he gets back to form, the Spaniard is one of the best in the world at his position. In defence, new signings Harry Maguire and Aaron Wan-Bissaka will definitely start. Victor Lindelof has been the team's best centre-back for the last couple of seasons so he should pair up with Maguire to form what could be an excellent partnership and United's reigning player of the season Luke Shaw will be the first choice left-back without a doubt.

In midfield, assuming Paul Pogba stays which is very likely, the club must make full use of him because he is their most important player. Nemanja Matic used to be one of the best defensive midfielders in the league but he has regressed a lot since then, which was evident in last season's poor campaign. The Serbian's tackling, passing and pace of play were all below average. The young, talented Scott McTominay will replace him this season as Paul Pogba's main midfield partner.

In attack, a lot depends on what happens with Romelu Lukaku and a potential swap deal that could bring either Mandzukic/Dybala to the club. Without any of these 3 players, United's best attack would be Martial on the left, Mata on the right, Lingard in the middle and Rashford up front. Some may argue that the incredibly talented Mason Greenwood deserves a place in the starting eleven, but right now he is only 17 years old so he's not a finished product. He should be integrated gradually into the first team instead of being thrown straight into the very physically demanding Premier League.

Man United formation

