Premier League 2019-20: Top 10 most valuable players ranked

Ben Roberts

Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling and Virgil van Dijk all make the list

With today's market as inflated as it is, some of the price tags on these players are bound to make your jaw drop. You can expect some of the valuations in this list to rise even higher over the coming years, particularly for those players who are in their early twenties with ample time for development.

The Premier League has a wide range of players from all over the world, and they don't all play for the typical top six sides, either! You can find many players who some may regard as world-class playing for mid-table sides in the Premier League, which is a testament to just how competitive the division is.

That, along with the abundance of cash that gets pumped into the league, makes it one of the best in the world, especially for the neutral viewers. A side seemingly destined for the Championship could shock everyone and lose to a mid-table side, simply because every team in the division is capable of doing damage if given the opportunity.

Player valuations fluctuate every month depending on form and their importance to the club they play for, but as of writing, these are the top ten most valuable players in the Premier League.

#10 Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) - £90.0M

Manchester City v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final Second Leg

Many neutral footballing fans were taken aback when Liverpool splashed out £75M on Virgil van Dijk from Southampton. The centre-back was good, but he wasn't that good! Or so they thought...

Van Dijk has blossomed in the two years he's spent with Liverpool and is now widely regarded as one of the best, if not the best defender in the world. His sheer size and strength makes it difficult enough for an attacker to get past him, but when you take into consideration his surprising speed, you can begin to see why strikers detest coming up against him.

His £90M valuation is about right for a player of his calibre, but, of course, if a club wanted to buy him from Liverpool, you can expect his price tag to double before the Reds would even consider an offer.

